Family Feud Leaves Three People Dead In Rajasthan Village
Police detain suspects as probe underway over conflicting accounts behind the deadly clash in Rajasthan village, reports Arvind Vyas.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Bikaner: Three people lost their lives, and several others were injured after a family dispute turned violent on Thursday in the Surjanwali village of Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.
The police are currently investigating the underlying cause of the incident. Officials stated that with the conflicting versions of the incident emerging, the exact cause will be established after a formal case is registered.
According to preliminary information, a minor argument during a family gathering spiralled into a violent clash. During the clash, three people—including a father and his son—were fatally stabbed.
After receiving information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa, Khajuwala DSP Akanksha Chaudhary, the Chhatargarh police team, and an FSL team rushed to the scene. The teams examined the crime scene, collected evidence and secured the area.
The police sent the bodies to the mortuary at the government hospital in Chhatargarh for post-mortem examinations.
SP Kachhawa said that some of the accused have been identified and detained. "A case is being registered against them under various sections, including murder. A detailed disclosure regarding the causes and the full sequence of events will be made once the investigation is complete. For now, police surveillance has been stepped up to maintain peace in the village".
Chaudhary said those killed were identified as Jindu Khan (55), his son Karim Khan (25), both residents of Kharwali, and Alisher (60), a resident of Surjanwali.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased and the accused are relatives. The incident appears to have arisen from a family dispute. Several others also suffered injuries during the altercation," Chaudhary said.
Heavy police deployment was made at the hospital after relatives and villagers assembled in large numbers. Authorities appealed to residents to maintain peace while security was tightened to prevent any further unrest.
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