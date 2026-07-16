ETV Bharat / state

Family Feud Leaves Three People Dead In Rajasthan Village

Bikaner: Three people lost their lives, and several others were injured after a family dispute turned violent on Thursday in the Surjanwali village of Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

The police are currently investigating the underlying cause of the incident. Officials stated that with the conflicting versions of the incident emerging, the exact cause will be established after a formal case is registered.

According to preliminary information, a minor argument during a family gathering spiralled into a violent clash. During the clash, three people—including a father and his son—were fatally stabbed.

After receiving information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa, Khajuwala DSP Akanksha Chaudhary, the Chhatargarh police team, and an FSL team rushed to the scene. The teams examined the crime scene, collected evidence and secured the area.

The police sent the bodies to the mortuary at the government hospital in Chhatargarh for post-mortem examinations.