ETV Bharat / state

Family Dispute Turns Deadly In Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Woman Killed By Husband

New Delhi: A family dispute in the Sonia Vihar area of North-East Delhi ended up with a woman losing her life, allegedly at the hands of her husband. According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when an argument broke out between the husband and wife over a household matter.

The situation escalated quickly, and in a fit of rage, the accused husband, Rupak alias Surendra, forcefully threw his wife, Poonam, on the floor. It caused a serious head injury to the wife, and she collapsed on the spot, covered in blood.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the scene and found the woman dead. Afterwards, the crime and forensic teams were called in to collect crucial evidence from the scene. The police have kept the body in the mortuary of GTB Hospital for a postmortem.

Since the incident, the accused husband has been absconding from the scene. Several police teams are raiding possible hideouts to arrest him. According to police officials, a case of murder has been registered, and the investigation has begun.