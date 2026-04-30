Family Dispute Turns Deadly In Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Woman Killed By Husband
In Sonia Vihar, Delhi, a heated family dispute led to a woman's death. Her husband allegedly killed her and is now absconding.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
New Delhi: A family dispute in the Sonia Vihar area of North-East Delhi ended up with a woman losing her life, allegedly at the hands of her husband. According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when an argument broke out between the husband and wife over a household matter.
The situation escalated quickly, and in a fit of rage, the accused husband, Rupak alias Surendra, forcefully threw his wife, Poonam, on the floor. It caused a serious head injury to the wife, and she collapsed on the spot, covered in blood.
Upon receiving information, a police team reached the scene and found the woman dead. Afterwards, the crime and forensic teams were called in to collect crucial evidence from the scene. The police have kept the body in the mortuary of GTB Hospital for a postmortem.
Since the incident, the accused husband has been absconding from the scene. Several police teams are raiding possible hideouts to arrest him. According to police officials, a case of murder has been registered, and the investigation has begun.
The deceased's mother made serious allegations, saying that she had given her daughter a house, where she lived with her husband and children. She claims that the accused was an addict and would often beat his wife under the influence.
According to local residents, they had heard sounds of fights between the husband and wife several times in the past, but this time the dispute turned deadly. The police are now searching for the accused and are hopeful of arresting him soon.
Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba stated that a case has been registered, an investigation has begun, and efforts are underway to locate the accused husband.
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