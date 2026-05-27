ETV Bharat / state

Family Dispute Delays Last Rites Of Elderly Woman In Balasore, Police Perform Cremation

Balasore: An elderly woman’s last rites were conducted by police in Odisha’s Balasore district after a dispute between her sons reportedly delayed the cremation for nearly 10 hours. The incident took place at Lokanathpur village under Santoshpur panchayat in Basta police station limits.

Amarda Road outpost officer Bijay Kumar Barik said the funeral could not be conducted due to a dispute between the brothers, following which police had to intervene and perform the last rites. According to officials, 80-year-old Tulasi Das, the wife of late Banshidhar Das, died at her residence on Tuesday morning.

Tulasi Das had three sons. While the eldest son was missing for a long time, the middle son had earlier performed the last rites of their father. Tulasi was later staying with her younger son, Rakesh Das. After her death, a dispute reportedly broke out between the two brothers over the funeral arrangements. Family members and locals allegedly did not come forward to carry the body, due to which the body remained at the house till around 8 PM.