Family Dispute Delays Last Rites Of Elderly Woman In Balasore, Police Perform Cremation
Police and local journalists performed the last rites of an elderly woman in Balasore after a dispute between her sons delayed the cremation.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Balasore: An elderly woman’s last rites were conducted by police in Odisha’s Balasore district after a dispute between her sons reportedly delayed the cremation for nearly 10 hours. The incident took place at Lokanathpur village under Santoshpur panchayat in Basta police station limits.
Amarda Road outpost officer Bijay Kumar Barik said the funeral could not be conducted due to a dispute between the brothers, following which police had to intervene and perform the last rites. According to officials, 80-year-old Tulasi Das, the wife of late Banshidhar Das, died at her residence on Tuesday morning.
Tulasi Das had three sons. While the eldest son was missing for a long time, the middle son had earlier performed the last rites of their father. Tulasi was later staying with her younger son, Rakesh Das. After her death, a dispute reportedly broke out between the two brothers over the funeral arrangements. Family members and locals allegedly did not come forward to carry the body, due to which the body remained at the house till around 8 PM.
After receiving information, police personnel from Basta reached the spot and tried to resolve the matter through discussions, but the dispute could not be settled. Later, police personnel, along with a few local journalists, carried the body on their shoulders and took it nearly two kilometres to the Odia Pada cremation site on the banks of the Subarnarekha river, where the last rites were performed.
Rakesh Das alleged that there had been a long-standing family dispute. He claimed he had been taking care of his mother for nearly 20 years, and differences arose during preparations for the cremation.
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