Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Announces Divorce In Instagram Post, Wife Says Account Was Hacked

After the post went viral on social media, Aparna's personal assistant (PA), Himanshu Rai, told ETV Bharat that the post is fake as Prateek's account had been hacked. He also said that it would take a few hours to recover the account. "Someone has posted an inappropriate message but there is no truth behind it," Rai said.

Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has announced that he will divorce his wife, Aparna Yadav. In an Instagram post, Prateek called Aparna "selfish", "a family destroyer" and accused her of "ruining his family ties".

Earlier, in his post on Instagram, Prateek alleged that Aparna is only interested in gaining fame and influence and has no concern for his mental wellbeing. "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, I am very bad health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek wrote.

Prateek Yadav's post on Instagram (Prateek Yadav's Instagram handle)

Prateek is son of Mulayam Singh and his second wife Sadhana Gupta, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's stepbrother. He and Aparna (Bisht) Yadav were married in a grand ceremony in 2011. After marriage, Aparna became active in politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022. Since then, rumours of discord within the Yadav family have surfaced. Aparna had previously alleged discrimination within the family.