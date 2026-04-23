ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Horror: Man Murders Wife, Mother At Home; Later Found Dead With Two Children On Railway Tracks

Tirupati: A chilling tragedy unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, where five members of a family died in a shocking chain of events that has left investigators searching for answers.

According to police, Mohan, a resident of Venkatakrishnapalem panchayat in Narayanavanam, allegedly strangled his mother Chandrakala (65) and his wife Haritha (33) at their residence. The crime came to light when Haritha's brother, who had been staying with the family, grew suspicious after Mohan failed to return home and his phone remained switched off. On checking the house, he found both women dead.

Earlier in the day, Mohan had reportedly gone to a private school in Puttur around 11 AM, informing authorities that there had been a death in the family, and took his two children - Kaushik (14) and Harini (12) - with him.

Police launched a search operation using technical surveillance to track his movements. By evening, Mohan was traced near a railway track close to Vepagunta in Puttur mandal.

Preliminary findings suggest that he lay down on the tracks in front of an approaching train. His children, sensing danger, pleaded with their father to stop and attempted to pull him away. However, the speeding Egmore-Kacheguda Express ran over all three, killing them on the spot.