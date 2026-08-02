ETV Bharat / state

Family, Coach Celebrate Harsh Singh's Golden Feat In CWG 2026

New Delhi: Harsh Singh (23), who clinched the gold medal in the men's 60kg judo category at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow, has become the first male judoka from India to achieve such a feat.

Throughout the competition, he displayed excellent technique and handed a one-sided defeat to Australia's Joshua Katz, winning by a margin of 10-0 in the final match.

While his family is both overjoyed and emotional over this unique and unprecedented success, an atmosphere of enthusiasm and jubilation prevails among his coaches and friends, as everyone salutes his hard work.

Satyavan Gehlot, his mentor and coach, has been training Harsh in the nuances of judo since he was in Class VI.