Family, Coach Celebrate Harsh Singh's Golden Feat In CWG 2026
His coach and mentor, Satyavan Gehlot, said what the judoka demonstrated in the final seconds is the result of the successful efforts and relentless practice.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Harsh Singh (23), who clinched the gold medal in the men's 60kg judo category at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow, has become the first male judoka from India to achieve such a feat.
Throughout the competition, he displayed excellent technique and handed a one-sided defeat to Australia's Joshua Katz, winning by a margin of 10-0 in the final match.
While his family is both overjoyed and emotional over this unique and unprecedented success, an atmosphere of enthusiasm and jubilation prevails among his coaches and friends, as everyone salutes his hard work.
Satyavan Gehlot, his mentor and coach, has been training Harsh in the nuances of judo since he was in Class VI.
"I am overjoyed that Harsh has brought glory not only to himself but also to the country on the global stage. When I learned that he won the semi-final and was set to showcase his talent in the final, my heart beat so fast that I couldn't muster the courage to watch the match live," said an emotional Gehlot.
"However, the moment the news of his winning the gold reached me, my happiness knew no bounds. It is incredibly difficult to put the feeling of this victory into words," he added.
He said the judo moves, manoeuvres, and techniques Harsh employed during the match were truly exceptional. "What he demonstrated in the final seconds of the match is the result of the successful efforts and relentless practice. The agility and presence of mind he displayed on the mat not only defeated his opponent but left every spectator absolutely awestruck," he added.
Harsh's father, Udaywan Singh, said his son carved a distinct identity for himself in society. "The credit for his victory goes entirely to his hard work and dedication, as well as to his coach and his teammate, Nishant. They were the ones who boosted my son's morale, enabling him to win the gold," he added.
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