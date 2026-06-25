ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Youth Killed in Qatar LNG Plant Fire; Family Awaits Return Of Mortal Remains

Devbhumi Dwarka: A 31-year-old man from Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district died in a fire at an LNG plant in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. The incident, which claimed 13 lives, including 12 Indians, has plunged the victim's family and hometown into grief.

The deceased, Kirit Jentibhai Kanjariya, was a resident of the Hapivali area of Khambhalia. Like many young professionals seeking better opportunities abroad, he had travelled to Qatar for employment and to support his family. His untimely death has left relatives and well-wishers devastated.

Kirit was working at an LNG plant in Qatar when the fatal accident occurred. News of his death sent shockwaves through Khambhalia, with family members, friends and neighbours struggling to come to terms with the loss.