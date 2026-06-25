Gujarat Youth Killed in Qatar LNG Plant Fire; Family Awaits Return Of Mortal Remains
31-year-old Kirit Kanjariya from Khambhalia among 13 victims of the Ras Laffan Industrial City incident; authorities coordinating repatriation efforts.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Devbhumi Dwarka: A 31-year-old man from Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district died in a fire at an LNG plant in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. The incident, which claimed 13 lives, including 12 Indians, has plunged the victim's family and hometown into grief.
The deceased, Kirit Jentibhai Kanjariya, was a resident of the Hapivali area of Khambhalia. Like many young professionals seeking better opportunities abroad, he had travelled to Qatar for employment and to support his family. His untimely death has left relatives and well-wishers devastated.
Kirit was working at an LNG plant in Qatar when the fatal accident occurred. News of his death sent shockwaves through Khambhalia, with family members, friends and neighbours struggling to come to terms with the loss.
The family is now awaiting the arrival of his mortal remains. Authorities have initiated the necessary formalities for repatriation, while maintaining coordination with Indian diplomatic officials in Qatar.
Dwarka Additional Collector Mehul Desai said, " Kirit Kanjariya died in an explosion at a gas plant in Doha, Qatar, on June 21. Our team is in touch with the family and is providing them with all possible assistance. We have coordinated with the family regarding the repatriation and are also in contact with the embassy officials. We have received information that the body will arrive either this evening or by tomorrow."
Officials said efforts are being made to ensure the body is brought to Khambhalia at the earliest, allowing the family to perform the last rites. The incident has sparked widespread grief across the district, where residents have expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
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