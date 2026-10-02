ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani National Detained In Saudi Arabia For Killing UP Man; Family Awaits Repatriation Of Body ​

Kushinagar: A Pakistani national has been detained in Saudi Arabia for the alleged murder of a UP man in the capital city of Riyadh. The family members of the deceased are awaiting the repatriation of his body after the incident came to fore on Monday.

Anwar Ansari, a 65-year-old resident of Rovari village in the Ramkola area, was murdered, with his decapitated body discovered in his room on Monday. Anwar had been living and working in the country for nearly 30 years.

Riyadh police have detained a Pakistani national in connection with the case and have initiated an investigation, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Anwar's brother, Akbar Ansari, said the family learned of the murder through an acquaintance living in Riyadh.

After receiving the information on Monday, the family informed Anwar's two other brothers, Anas Mohammad and Asgar Ali, who were also in Riyadh, who were informed about the detention of Pakistani national in the case.