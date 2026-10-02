Pakistani National Detained In Saudi Arabia For Killing UP Man; Family Awaits Repatriation Of Body
A decapitated body of UP man was discovered in his room in Riyadh on Monday.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Kushinagar: A Pakistani national has been detained in Saudi Arabia for the alleged murder of a UP man in the capital city of Riyadh. The family members of the deceased are awaiting the repatriation of his body after the incident came to fore on Monday.
Anwar Ansari, a 65-year-old resident of Rovari village in the Ramkola area, was murdered, with his decapitated body discovered in his room on Monday. Anwar had been living and working in the country for nearly 30 years.
Riyadh police have detained a Pakistani national in connection with the case and have initiated an investigation, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear.
Anwar's brother, Akbar Ansari, said the family learned of the murder through an acquaintance living in Riyadh.
After receiving the information on Monday, the family informed Anwar's two other brothers, Anas Mohammad and Asgar Ali, who were also in Riyadh, who were informed about the detention of Pakistani national in the case.
Asgar visited the scene, where a Yemeni national informed him that the Riyadh police had detained a Pakistani citizen in connection with the crime.
"We were informed that the Riyadh police have detained a Pakistani national and were interrogating him following the crime," said Akbar.
A pall of gloom has descended upon the family, which is eagerly awaiting the repatriation of the body to India.
Akbar said that Anwar had been working in Saudi Arabia for about 30 years. Earlier, after spending a year at home, he returned to the Saudi city of Abha this year in June. He was employed as a bulldozer operator by a contractor, and about a month ago, the project had ceased. The contractor had given Anwar permission to either return to India or seek employment elsewhere. Anwar had subsequently moved to Riyadh.
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