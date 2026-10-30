ETV Bharat / state

Family And Friends In Deep Shock As Bengaluru CCB Inspector Dies In Uttarakhand Chopper Crash

Salunke was traveling in the helicopter with lawyers Sudhir and Shankar Gowda, HS Nataraj from Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru, and contractor Pratap Gowda when the mishap occurred near Joshimath.

Salunke, an officer of the 2007 batch, is survived by his wife and two children. He hailed from Aratala village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district and was a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. He had served as an Inspector at several police stations, including Bengaluru's Indiranagar and Banaswadi.

For the last few months, he had been working in the Special Investigation Division of the CCB. Previously, during his tenure as the inspector of the Banaswadi police station, the station was honored as the 'Best Police Station' under the Bengaluru Police's 'Lokaspandana' initiative, a recognition based on positive feedback from the public. Salunke had studied at the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology.

Aratala village in the Athani taluk of Belagavi district is in mourning following Salunke's demise. Baburao Jadhav, Arun Salunkhe’s father-in-law who was left in shock upon hearing the news spoke to 'ETV Bharat' over the phone and expressed his deep anguish. "We received a call from Bengaluru informing us of the tragedy. We are in a state of profound shock. God has played a cruel game with our family. A great injustice has been done to our son-in-law, who had so many dreams for the future," he said.

His friend, Shrishaila Jambagi, remarked, "This news came as a huge shock for me. Arun and I are from the same village. Even though he was in a high-ranking position, he always maintained a warm and friendly relationship with us."

"A good man, friendly with everyone", this is how Dasappa, the owner of the building where Salunke resided described him. "I got to know Salunke three years ago. He was a tenant in our apartment complex. He was a good man and got along well with everyone," Dasappa said.