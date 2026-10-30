Family And Friends In Deep Shock As Bengaluru CCB Inspector Dies In Uttarakhand Chopper Crash
Salunke is survived by his wife and two children. He had served as an Inspector at several police stations, including Bengaluru's Indiranagar and Banaswadi.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:21 PM IST
Bengaluru: Five individuals from Karnataka, including Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Inspector Arun Salunke died in a helicopter crash while on a trip to the Chardham pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand.
Salunke was traveling in the helicopter with lawyers Sudhir and Shankar Gowda, HS Nataraj from Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru, and contractor Pratap Gowda when the mishap occurred near Joshimath.
Salunke, an officer of the 2007 batch, is survived by his wife and two children. He hailed from Aratala village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district and was a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. He had served as an Inspector at several police stations, including Bengaluru's Indiranagar and Banaswadi.
For the last few months, he had been working in the Special Investigation Division of the CCB. Previously, during his tenure as the inspector of the Banaswadi police station, the station was honored as the 'Best Police Station' under the Bengaluru Police's 'Lokaspandana' initiative, a recognition based on positive feedback from the public. Salunke had studied at the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology.
Aratala village in the Athani taluk of Belagavi district is in mourning following Salunke's demise. Baburao Jadhav, Arun Salunkhe’s father-in-law who was left in shock upon hearing the news spoke to 'ETV Bharat' over the phone and expressed his deep anguish. "We received a call from Bengaluru informing us of the tragedy. We are in a state of profound shock. God has played a cruel game with our family. A great injustice has been done to our son-in-law, who had so many dreams for the future," he said.
His friend, Shrishaila Jambagi, remarked, "This news came as a huge shock for me. Arun and I are from the same village. Even though he was in a high-ranking position, he always maintained a warm and friendly relationship with us."
"A good man, friendly with everyone", this is how Dasappa, the owner of the building where Salunke resided described him. "I got to know Salunke three years ago. He was a tenant in our apartment complex. He was a good man and got along well with everyone," Dasappa said.
Gajendra, a local stated that he had known Salunke for three years and that he maintained friendly relations with everyone. "He was a very good man, he would leave for work at 10 am and return at 10 pm. We also occasionally crossed paths while out for walks, Gajendra said.
Nataraj, among those who died in the helicopter crash, had told his childhood friend Nagesh, an entrepreneur from Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru that it was extremely cold in Joshimath. Nagesh recounted that Nataraj had called him at around 11 am on the day. "Nataraj mentioned that he was seated inside the helicopter, waiting for the weather to clear. He said the area was blanketed in thick fog and that the pilot had indicated they would have to wait for the chopper to lift. When asked about the weather conditions there, Nataraj had replied that it was extremely cold", Nagesh said.
According to Nagesh, Nataraj and Salunke became friends while the latter was posted in Kunigal. Nagesh added that, a few weeks ago, Nataraj had mentioned to him that it was Salunke who had planned the trip.
BK Ravi, the inspector of the Koramangala station who belonged to the same batch as Salunke passed away on August 28. He died in a bus accident in Biaora, Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, while he was en route to arrest suspects in a cybercrime case.
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