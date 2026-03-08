Family Alleges Police Torture As 26-Year-Old Dies In Custody In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga
Akash Delison was arrested for alleged assault and died during treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
Sivaganga: Tension prevails in Manamadurai in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district after a 26-year-old remand prisoner died during treatment, with his family alleging that he was tortured by police during interrogation.
The deceased was identified as Akash Delison. Police said he had been arrested for his alleged involvement in a recent assault case in the area. Akash and others were allegedly involved in an attack on Jayakumar of Jeeva Nagar and Azhagar of Adhanur. The two were reportedly attacked with weapons by assailants near the railway colony area in Manamadurai a few days ago.
Following the incident, Manamadurai police registered a case and arrested Akash and another suspect. Police said in a bid to evade arrest, Akash jumped from Melapasalai overbridge and fractured his leg. He was initially treated at the Manamadurai Government Hospital and later shifted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital before being admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment.
While undergoing treatment, he reportedly developed sudden breathing difficulties late at night and died despite treatment, police said. However, Akash's family alleged that he died after he was tortured in custody by Manamadurai police during interrogation.
Henri Tiphagne, a lawyer at the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, said the Madras High Court must take suo motu cognizance of the case. In his X handle, he wrote, "Custodial death at Manamadurai Police Station, near Thriupuvanam. Akash Delison, a 26 year old dalit youth was beaten and tortured leading to his death at the Manamadurai Police station allegedly by the Inspector of Police, Thirupuvanam".
He added, "The youth was remanded on 7 March 2026, and succumbed to his injuries at the Madurai Govt medical College hospital today morning (8 Mar 2026). JAACT demands that the Post mortem is done in accordance with the guidleines of "Santhosh vs District Collector Madurai" judgement and that the High Court takes suo moto cognizance of the case".
