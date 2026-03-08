ETV Bharat / state

Family Alleges Police Torture As 26-Year-Old Dies In Custody In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Sivaganga: Tension prevails in Manamadurai in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district after a 26-year-old remand prisoner died during treatment, with his family alleging that he was tortured by police during interrogation.

The deceased was identified as Akash Delison. Police said he had been arrested for his alleged involvement in a recent assault case in the area. Akash and others were allegedly involved in an attack on Jayakumar of Jeeva Nagar and Azhagar of Adhanur. The two were reportedly attacked with weapons by assailants near the railway colony area in Manamadurai a few days ago.

Following the incident, Manamadurai police registered a case and arrested Akash and another suspect. Police said in a bid to evade arrest, Akash jumped from Melapasalai overbridge and fractured his leg. He was initially treated at the Manamadurai Government Hospital and later shifted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital before being admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment.