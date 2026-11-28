ETV Bharat / state

Family Alleges Negligence After Pregnant Woman Dies At Kota Hospital; Probe Ordered

Kota: A 24-year-old woman four-and-a-half months into her pregnancy died during treatment at the New Medical College Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota, with her family alleging medical negligence by the hospital staff, demanding action, compensation and a job for a kin.

Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Medical Superintendent at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report within three days. The body was handed over to the family on Saturday after a post-mortem conducted under the supervision of a medical board.

According to Sharma, Meenakshi, a resident of Nayagaon under the RK Puram police station area in Kota, had no prior antenatal check-ups before her first consultation on November 21.

She was brought to the hospital on November 23 for a blood transfusion, and initial investigation indicated a haemoglobin level of 6.9 and intrauterine fetal death at four-and-a-half months of pregnancy, Sharma said.

On November 25, she was advised to consult a gynaecologist. She was also advised admission by the doctors, which she refused, Sharma claimed. On November 26, she underwent an ultrasound at a private clinic, which again indicated intrauterine fetal death. She returned to the NMCH the same evening and was re-admitted around 7 pm.

Meenakshi delivered a stillborn fetus at around 5:30 pm on Friday, and collapsed shortly afterwards, Sharma said.