Farmer Found Dead At Private Finance Company Office In Maharashtra's Nanded, Family Alleges Murder
Farmer found dead at private finance company office in Nanded.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Nanded: A farmer was found dead at a private finance company office in Nanded city, with the family alleging foul play and demanding action against the company operator in the matter.
After the body of the farmer was discovered at the office, the family of 40-year-old Chandrakant Shinde from Malkautha village, leveled allegations of murder.
Shinde had taken a loan from the private finance company and was allegedly picked up from his village to the company’s office on Wednesday for the purpose of loan recovery.
The police are currently investigating the matter, and the exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report.
The death has come at a time when farmers are reeling under the impact of drought conditions.
The death has sent shockwaves through the region. Shinde had borrowed 7,000 rupees from the finance company in Nanded city, and as he failed to repay the amount, the company employees allegedly picked him up from his village three days ago and held him captive at their office.
The victim's family has accused the employees of murdering him. The finance company’s office is located in the Hingoli Gate area of Nanded city. They lend money to people at interest rates ranging from 10 to 20 percent, and their network extends across various villages.
Shinde's family alleged that three days ago, two individuals "abducted" him from his village, held him captive in their office, and assaulted him.
After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and conducted an inquest.
Superintendent of Police Nilabh Rohan assured an impartial investigation in the case, adding that the post-mortem report would clarify the exact cause of death.
The deceased’s mother has alleged foul play and the family has refused to claim the body until a case is registered against the operator of the finance company. Shinde, who owned two acres of farmland, is survived by two sons and two daughters.
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