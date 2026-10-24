ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Found Dead At Private Finance Company Office In Maharashtra's Nanded, Family Alleges Murder

Nanded: A farmer was found dead at a private finance company office in Nanded city, with the family alleging foul play and demanding action against the company operator in the matter.

After the body of the farmer was discovered at the office, the family of 40-year-old Chandrakant Shinde from Malkautha village, leveled allegations of murder.

Shinde had taken a loan from the private finance company and was allegedly picked up from his village to the company’s office on Wednesday for the purpose of loan recovery.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and the exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report.

The death has come at a time when farmers are reeling under the impact of drought conditions.

The death has sent shockwaves through the region. Shinde had borrowed 7,000 rupees from the finance company in Nanded city, and as he failed to repay the amount, the company employees allegedly picked him up from his village three days ago and held him captive at their office.