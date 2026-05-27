ETV Bharat / state

Family Alleges Harassment By Daughter-in-Law, Seeks Police Help In Gwalior

Gwalior: A family in Gwalior approached police during the public grievance hearing on Tuesday, alleging harassment by their daughter-in-law and seeking action against her. The family said she frequently assaults their son, refuses to cook for him, and has made repeated expensive demands.

According to the complaint, the woman allegedly does not want to live with her husband because “he is dark-skinned and she is fair.”

The family, residents of Gauspura in Gwalior, said their son was married around two years ago. On Tuesday, the mother, accompanied by her son and elder daughter-in-law, submitted an application during the public hearing, accusing the daughter-in-law of making their lives “miserable.”

The complainant alleged that frequent domestic disputes forced the family to arrange separate living and cooking spaces for the couple. However, she said the daughter-in-law neither provides food to her husband nor allows him to go to work. Instead, she allegedly pressures him with demands for costly items such as an iPhone, air conditioner, RO water purifier, and a bigger house.

The woman further alleged that her daughter-in-law threatens to implicate the family in false legal cases and regularly assaults her husband. She also said that the daughter-in-law once attempted to hang herself in an effort to frame the family and pressure them.