Family Alleges Harassment By Daughter-in-Law, Seeks Police Help In Gwalior
According to the complaint, the woman allegedly does not want to live with her husband because “he is dark-skinned and she is fair.”
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Gwalior: A family in Gwalior approached police during the public grievance hearing on Tuesday, alleging harassment by their daughter-in-law and seeking action against her. The family said she frequently assaults their son, refuses to cook for him, and has made repeated expensive demands.
According to the complaint, the woman allegedly does not want to live with her husband because “he is dark-skinned and she is fair.”
The family, residents of Gauspura in Gwalior, said their son was married around two years ago. On Tuesday, the mother, accompanied by her son and elder daughter-in-law, submitted an application during the public hearing, accusing the daughter-in-law of making their lives “miserable.”
The complainant alleged that frequent domestic disputes forced the family to arrange separate living and cooking spaces for the couple. However, she said the daughter-in-law neither provides food to her husband nor allows him to go to work. Instead, she allegedly pressures him with demands for costly items such as an iPhone, air conditioner, RO water purifier, and a bigger house.
The woman further alleged that her daughter-in-law threatens to implicate the family in false legal cases and regularly assaults her husband. She also said that the daughter-in-law once attempted to hang herself in an effort to frame the family and pressure them.
The family said they tried to speak with the woman’s parents regarding the matter, but alleged they too threatened them. The woman’s family instead threatened them that the entire family would be jailed in a false case.
The complainants said they had earlier approached the Madhya Pradesh Police station at Kila Gate with their grievance and have now escalated the matter through the public hearing process.
Responding to the complaint, CSP Krishna Pal Singh said an application had been received from the Gauspura family regarding alleged harassment by their daughter-in-law.
“The complaint has been taken on record and legal action is being initiated. The facts presented by the complainant will be verified through the concerned police station, and further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.
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