5-Year-Old Dies Hours After DPT Shot In Chhattisgarh, Family Alleges Negligence
The parents of the deceased child are alleging medical negligence and are demanding a probe
Published : March 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Mahasamund: A five-year-old boy allegedly died hours after receiving a DPT vaccine at a government health facility in Bagbahara in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. Narendra Yadav, a constable posted at Khallari police station and a resident of Bagbahara, said he took his son to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in the town on March 16. The child was administered the DPT vaccine at around 11:30 am, after which they returned home.
According to Yadav, the child developed a fever after lunch. "We gave him medicine, and I left for duty. Around 5 pm, my wife called saying the child was asleep and not waking up," he said. The family rushed the child to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
"The child was completely healthy. I suspect an overdose of the vaccine. I want a thorough investigation," Yadav said.
Dr B.S. Badhai, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of CHC Bagbahara, said the child was vaccinated around 11:30 am and kept under observation for some time before being sent home.
"After reaching home, the child developed a fever and was given paracetamol. He was brought back to the hospital around 5–5:30 pm, but had already died. The exact cause of death will be known only after an investigation," the BMO said.
Following the incident, Khallari MLA Dwarikadhish Yadav visited the hospital and accused the health department of negligence. He alleged that the vaccine vial used for the child had been opened on March 14, whereas it should have been opened on the day of vaccination. He also claimed that the BMO was unaware of details, while other hospital staff stated that another child vaccinated from the same vial was healthy, and only one death had occurred.
The MLA further accused the hospital administration of attempting to suppress the matter and demanded a fair and impartial investigation. He alleged that the child's death was caused by a faulty vaccine.
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