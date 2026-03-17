ETV Bharat / state

5-Year-Old Dies Hours After DPT Shot In Chhattisgarh, Family Alleges Negligence

Mahasamund: A five-year-old boy allegedly died hours after receiving a DPT vaccine at a government health facility in Bagbahara in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. Narendra Yadav, a constable posted at Khallari police station and a resident of Bagbahara, said he took his son to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in the town on March 16. The child was administered the DPT vaccine at around 11:30 am, after which they returned home.

According to Yadav, the child developed a fever after lunch. "We gave him medicine, and I left for duty. Around 5 pm, my wife called saying the child was asleep and not waking up," he said. The family rushed the child to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"The child was completely healthy. I suspect an overdose of the vaccine. I want a thorough investigation," Yadav said.

Dr B.S. Badhai, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of CHC Bagbahara, said the child was vaccinated around 11:30 am and kept under observation for some time before being sent home.