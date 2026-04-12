Family Alleges Caste Bias After BDS Student’s Death In Kerala’s Kannur; 2 Faculties Suspended
Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10 in a suspected suicide.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Kannur: The family of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at the Kannur Dental College, who succumbed to his injuries after falling from a building, has alleged that he faced discrimination based on caste and colour.
According to police, Raj, 22, a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10 in a suspected suicide. Though he was rushed to the medical college and given treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Raj's father, Rajan, told reporters that his son was emotionally and "verbally harassed" by teachers over his dark complexion and poor family background.
"He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and colour. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan claimed.
Rajan said that they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members with the police and are expecting a fair probe into the death of his son. Police have launched a probe following the complaint. Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.
Nikitha, the sister of Raj, said that he had faced repeated harassment based on caste and colour. She claimed that Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken. "He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she alleged.
The sister also claimed that Raj was once called a "slum dog" in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member. "Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," she added.
Police said Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as reducing his marks in examinations. Officials at Chakkarakkal police station said a detailed probe is underway into the incident, with digital evidence being collected.
Human Rights Commission Seeks Report
The Human Rights Commission has directed the Kannur City Police Chief to investigate the serious allegations raised by the family regarding the death of Nithin Raj.
Judicial Member K. Baijunath has directed the Kannur City Police Chief to submit the report within a week. The Commission has also suo motu registered a case based on media reports. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a high-level inquiry into the mysterious death of Nithin Raj.
“This issue should not be closed by suspending just two teachers. The parents are firm in their stand that their son has been subjected to severe caste discrimination. The parents said that despite complaining to the teachers and department heads, there has been no result. The government should take all these allegations seriously and order a detailed investigation,” he said.
The body of Raj was brought to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, and the cremation is expected to be held in the afternoon.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).