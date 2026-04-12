ETV Bharat / state

Family Alleges Caste Bias After BDS Student’s Death In Kerala’s Kannur; 2 Faculties Suspended

Kannur: The family of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at the Kannur Dental College, who succumbed to his injuries after falling from a building, has alleged that he faced discrimination based on caste and colour.

According to police, Raj, 22, a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10 in a suspected suicide. Though he was rushed to the medical college and given treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Raj's father, Rajan, told reporters that his son was emotionally and "verbally harassed" by teachers over his dark complexion and poor family background.

"He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and colour. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan claimed.

Rajan said that they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members with the police and are expecting a fair probe into the death of his son. Police have launched a probe following the complaint. Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.

Nikitha, the sister of Raj, said that he had faced repeated harassment based on caste and colour. She claimed that Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken. "He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she alleged.

The sister also claimed that Raj was once called a "slum dog" in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member. "Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," she added.