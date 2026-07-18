ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Die of Suspected Drug Overdose In Punjab's Mansa; Families Seek Justice

Mansa: Two young men died in separate suspected drug overdose incidents in Punjab's Mansa district, prompting anguished families to demand strict action against drug smugglers and raising fresh concerns over the growing drug menace in the state.

According to available information, 21-year-old Harpreet Singh of Ward No. 21 of Mansa injected drugs Friday night and later died. In a separate incident, Malkit Singh also died due to a suspected drug overdose. The bodies of both deceased were taken to the government hospital in Mansa for postmortem examination.

Harpreet’s mother, speaking through tears, alleged that drugs are being sold openly in Mansa city and blamed the unchecked drug trade for her son's death.

"Drugs are being sold openly in the city, and my son lost his life because of drug addiction. We appeal to the Punjab Police to take strict action against those selling drugs so that no other family has to suffer in pain," she said.

Harpreet's wife also demanded immediate action against drug smugglers, alleging that those involved in the illegal trade continue to operate without fear.