Two Men Die of Suspected Drug Overdose In Punjab's Mansa; Families Seek Justice
Police have begun an investigation, while relatives accuse drug smugglers of operating freely and urge the government to intensify its anti-drug drive.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Mansa: Two young men died in separate suspected drug overdose incidents in Punjab's Mansa district, prompting anguished families to demand strict action against drug smugglers and raising fresh concerns over the growing drug menace in the state.
According to available information, 21-year-old Harpreet Singh of Ward No. 21 of Mansa injected drugs Friday night and later died. In a separate incident, Malkit Singh also died due to a suspected drug overdose. The bodies of both deceased were taken to the government hospital in Mansa for postmortem examination.
Harpreet’s mother, speaking through tears, alleged that drugs are being sold openly in Mansa city and blamed the unchecked drug trade for her son's death.
"Drugs are being sold openly in the city, and my son lost his life because of drug addiction. We appeal to the Punjab Police to take strict action against those selling drugs so that no other family has to suffer in pain," she said.
Harpreet's wife also demanded immediate action against drug smugglers, alleging that those involved in the illegal trade continue to operate without fear.
"Every day, young people are dying due to drugs, and it is the government's job to prevent such deaths. The government should immediately take action against the drug smugglers," she said.
Meanwhile, Malkit's uncle, Pargat Singh, also alleged that narcotics are being sold openly in the area and claimed that the drug trade had claimed another young life.
"The government must intensify its campaign against drugs and ensure that those involved in drug trafficking are arrested and punished. Families are losing their children to this menace," he said.
Social activist Parminder Jhota said that though the Punjab government has announced a crackdown on drugs, it is restricted to paper as in reality, children are dying continuously. "Drugs are available on every street, but the police and the government are not doing anything," alleged Jhota.
Mansa DSP Harjinder Singh Gill said the police have begun an investigation. “The police have registered a case in the death of a person of Khiala village. While the case of the death of another person in Mansa city is currently being investigated. Appropriate legal action will be taken in both cases,” the DSP said
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