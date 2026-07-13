'They Are Poor, Innocent Peasants, Cattle Rearers, Please Release Them': Families Of Tribals Arrested In Naxal Cases Meet Chhattisgarh Deputy CM
The families said that cases against dreaded Naxals were excused after they surrendered but many innocents were kept imprisoned, reports ETV Bharat's Bhoopendra Dube.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Raipur: Families of tribal villagers jailed in Naxal-related cases in Bastar met Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma and urged him to secure their release, claiming they had been falsely implicated.
Led by Bijapur MLA Vikram Shah Mandavi, the tribal families met Sharma at the Assembly complex on Monday.
The families said that cases against many dreaded Naxals were excused after they surrendered but many innocent tribals are imprisoned for years despite having no direct connection to Naxalism.
"The families of such individuals have accompanied me here. They met Home Minister Vijay Sharma. We have urged him to secure the release of these innocent tribals. The discussions were positive. We hope that the innocent tribals will be released soon," Mandavi said.
The families of the jailed Naxal accused said they are innocent and kept behind bars after being labelled as Naxals. They argued that since cases against dreaded Naxals were withdrawn following their surrender, their family members too should be granted relief.
"My husband was held in a false Naxal-related case. He is a poor peasant and is behind bars for almost a year," a woman said.
A man said his younger brother is in jail. He is innocent but was arrested without any Naxal link, he added.
"My uncle and brother are in jail in Naxal cases. They were rearing cows when police took them away. I'm a sarpanch and went to police station to request their release. But they were not released," said another man.
"We came from the Bastar region. We are hopeful that Home Minister will listen to us. In Bastar around 3,000 people are behind bars in Naxal-related cases," he said.
Another tribal said the Home Minister has assured that the release of individuals facing minor charges would be considered. "Another meeting will be held," he said.
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