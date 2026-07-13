ETV Bharat / state

'They Are Poor, Innocent Peasants, Cattle Rearers, Please Release Them': Families Of Tribals Arrested In Naxal Cases Meet Chhattisgarh Deputy CM

Raipur: Families of tribal villagers jailed in Naxal-related cases in Bastar met Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma and urged him to secure their release, claiming they had been falsely implicated.

Led by Bijapur MLA Vikram Shah Mandavi, the tribal families met Sharma at the Assembly complex on Monday.

The families said that cases against many dreaded Naxals were excused after they surrendered but many innocent tribals are imprisoned for years despite having no direct connection to Naxalism.

"The families of such individuals have accompanied me here. They met Home Minister Vijay Sharma. We have urged him to secure the release of these innocent tribals. The discussions were positive. We hope that the innocent tribals will be released soon," Mandavi said.

The families of the jailed Naxal accused said they are innocent and kept behind bars after being labelled as Naxals. They argued that since cases against dreaded Naxals were withdrawn following their surrender, their family members too should be granted relief.