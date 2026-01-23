ETV Bharat / state

Families Of Hyderabad Youth 'Enslaved' On Myanmar-Thailand Border Seek Help For Safe Return

Hyderabad: Distressed family members of city youth who are allegedly stuck along the Myanmar-Thailand border after being lured with promises of jobs on Friday urged authorities to intervene and ensure their rescue and safe return home. The mother of a youth told PTI Videos that her son travelled to Thailand on a visit visa after being promised a job on a work visa. According to her, an interview was held on a social media platform for the job.

"After reaching there, he was blindfolded and taken to a different city. He was not even aware where he was taken. He was tortured there and made to work for 18-20 hours." Her son and others were denied food and even rest. He was also beaten up when he expressed his desire to leave the place.

The woman said she last spoke to her son about 10-15 days ago, when he narrated his ordeal. His phone and personal belongings were taken away and was allowed to use the phone once a week. She has approached Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, seeking his assistance in rescuing her son.

She expressed concern that her son would be harassed if his name appeared in the media. The relative of another Hyderabad youth also shared his plight and appealed for urgent help to secure his release.