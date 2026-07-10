ETV Bharat / state

Families Allege Fake Encounter After Four Suspected Gang Members Killed In Gurugram Police Shootout

Rohtak: The family of one of the deceased in the police encounter in Gurugram, that left four dead, alleged that it was a fake encounter and is demanding an independent investigation.

According to the Gurugram Police, five-armed shooters linked to the Deepak Nandal gang had allegedly entered the residence of a real estate businessman in the Sushant Lok area on Thursday night to extort money.

Police said the businessman managed to inform them and the officers surrounded the area. In a counter fire, nearly 65 rounds were allegedly fired from both sides.

Four accused were dead in the encounter and the fifth one sustained serious injuries. Three police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were also injured and have been admitted to hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Deepa alias Sandeep from Fatehabad and Aryan, Nitin and Ankit from Bhaloth village in Rohtak district. The injured accused has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Mewat.

The families of the deceased have rejected the police's claims that the youngsters were gang members. They alleged that their children were killed without a fair investigation and called for an independent probe into the incident.