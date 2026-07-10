Families Allege Fake Encounter After Four Suspected Gang Members Killed In Gurugram Police Shootout
Four accused were dead in the encounter and the fifth one sustained serious injuries.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Rohtak: The family of one of the deceased in the police encounter in Gurugram, that left four dead, alleged that it was a fake encounter and is demanding an independent investigation.
According to the Gurugram Police, five-armed shooters linked to the Deepak Nandal gang had allegedly entered the residence of a real estate businessman in the Sushant Lok area on Thursday night to extort money.
Police said the businessman managed to inform them and the officers surrounded the area. In a counter fire, nearly 65 rounds were allegedly fired from both sides.
Four accused were dead in the encounter and the fifth one sustained serious injuries. Three police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were also injured and have been admitted to hospital.
Police identified the deceased as Deepa alias Sandeep from Fatehabad and Aryan, Nitin and Ankit from Bhaloth village in Rohtak district. The injured accused has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Mewat.
The families of the deceased have rejected the police's claims that the youngsters were gang members. They alleged that their children were killed without a fair investigation and called for an independent probe into the incident.
Sombeer, the father of Aryan, said his 17-year-old son was a national-level javelin throw athlete who had won a gold medal at a competition in Rajasthan in 2025. "Aryan dreamed of winning an Olympic medal. His grandfather and I took him to the stadium every day for practice," he said.
The family also said that Aryan had been abducted a few days earlier and that they had approached the police, but no FIR was registered. "On Friday morning, police came to our house and informed us that Aryan had been killed in an encounter in Gurugram. No one in our family has ever had a criminal case registered against them. The police can verify this from nearby police stations," Sombeer said.
Ankit's mother, Kamlesh, said her son had left home saying he was going to collect a Kanwar as part of the annual pilgrimage associated with the holy month of Shravan. "He had no connection with any gang. On Friday morning, police came to our house asking about him. When I told them he had gone to collect the Kanwar, they informed me that he had been killed in an encounter in Gurugram," she said.
According to the family, police later informed the village sarpanch, after which Ankit's father and other villagers travelled to Gurugram.
According to Gurugram Police, the incident occurred at around 11.30 PM on Thursday, when the accused allegedly entered the residence of a real estate businessman to demand extortion money.
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