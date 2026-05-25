ETV Bharat / state

Falta Verdict Signals Cracks In TMC Social Base As CPI(M) Gains From Drift Of Minority Voters

Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrate party candidate Debangshu Panda’s landslide victory in the repoll for the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The BJP's emphatic victory in the Falta assembly repoll may have come as no surprise in a post-regime change West Bengal where the TMC is still struggling to regain organisational footing, but the deeper arithmetic inside the result has thrown up signals that could travel far beyond a single constituency.

For years, seats like Falta represented a formula that worked with near-mathematical certainty for the TMC -- a sizeable minority electorate voting overwhelmingly in its favour supplemented by sections of Hindu voters, particularly women and welfare beneficiaries. Sunday's result suggested that the template may not merely be fraying at the edges; in Falta, it appeared to have flipped altogether.

The repoll, held after the Election Commission cancelled the earlier election over allegations of irregularities and ordered fresh polling to ensure a free and fair process, produced not only BJP's landslide victory but also a dramatic rearrangement beneath the headline numbers.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda polled 1,49,666 votes and secured more than 71 per cent vote share. CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi emerged second with 40,645 votes -- nearly 20 per cent of the votes polled -- while Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla finished third.

TMC nominee Jahangir Khan, once among the most talked-about faces of the Falta campaign, slipped to fourth with just 7,783 votes and forfeited his deposit.

Two years ago, under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Falta had delivered nearly 89 per cent votes to the TMC and handed over Banerjee a lead of around 1.68 lakh votes. That edifice disappeared with unusual speed.

The BJP's rise from 36.75 per cent vote share in 2021 to over 71 per cent and the TMC's collapse from around 56 per cent to barely 3.7 per cent told one story. The CPI(M)'s rise from political irrelevance in the constituency to nearly 20 per cent votes appeared to tell another.

Political observers said two simultaneous trends were visible in the Falta repoll -- complete Hindu consolidation behind the BJP and sections of minority voters beginning to drift towards CPI(M) while searching for alternatives beyond the TMC.

Around 30 per cent of Falta's electorate comprises Muslims. Such constituencies traditionally suited the TMC because a consolidated minority vote base, supplemented by portions of Hindu support, often proved electorally sufficient.

Sunday's results suggested that arithmetic had not simply weakened; it had simply reversed. "The BJP's massive vote share pointed to a near-total Hindu consolidation and also the party bagged a section of minority votes. There were clear indications that a large section of minority voters have shifted to the CPI(M), from where it came to TMC in 2011," political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.

While booth-wise voting patterns are yet to emerge, political circles and counting-centre assessments suggested the Left might have benefited from a sizeable shift of minority voters.