ETV Bharat / state

Polling Begins For Re-Election To Falta Assembly Seat In West Bengal

Polling officials proceed to their respective polling stations with EVMs, VVPATs and other election materials ahead of the fresh poll in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency ( IANS/X/@ECISVEEP )

Kolkata: Voting for the re-election to the Falta assembly seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, amid tight security, began in the morning on Thursday, officials said.

More than 2.36 lakh people, including 1.15 lakh women and nine belonging to the third gender, are eligible to cast their votes across 285 booths in this re-election, which commenced at 7 am, they said.

The repoll was ordered due to “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” on April 29, when voting in Falta was held in the second phase of the assembly elections, the officials said.

A total of six candidates are in the fray, including TMC's Jahangir Khan, who announced he was withdrawing from the race on Tuesday. Even as Khan announced pulling out from the contest, his name remained on the EVMs as he couldn't officially withdraw his candidature. Among other candidates are Debangshu Panda of the BJP, CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi, and Congress's Abdur Razzak Molla.

A total of 35 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed for the repoll, with eight personnel, equivalent to one full section, at each booth, the officials said. On April 29, only four personnel, or half a section, had been stationed at each booth, they added.