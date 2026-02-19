ETV Bharat / state

False Election Affidavits: Patna HC Issues Notices To 42 MLAs

Patna: About 42 MLAs of the Bihar Assembly on Thursday were issued notices by the Patna High Court in response to a batch of petitions accusing them of submitting false information in their election affidavits and citing purported voting irregularities that occurred during the Assembly elections.

The petitions were filed by defeated candidates from the respective constituencies, challenging the victory of the sitting MLAs. They allege irregularities in the election process and misrepresentation of facts in the affidavits submitted at the time of filing nominations.

After the preliminary hearing, the High Court sought responses from all MLAs named in the petitions. They include Finance and Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, former minister Jivesh Mishra, MLA Chetan Anand, and RJD Goh MLA Amrendra Prasad.

The court stated that it is crucial to submit the election affidavit correctly, as it is a vital part of the democratic system. "Information about background, property, and other information of a candidate must be provided accurately. Providing false information in an election affidavit is a serious matter, as electors make up their minds on which candidate to vote for based on the information they receive from the affidavit," the court observed.