False Election Affidavits: Patna HC Issues Notices To 42 MLAs
The petitioners allege irregularities in the election process and misrepresentation of facts in the affidavits submitted at the time of filing nominations.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Patna: About 42 MLAs of the Bihar Assembly on Thursday were issued notices by the Patna High Court in response to a batch of petitions accusing them of submitting false information in their election affidavits and citing purported voting irregularities that occurred during the Assembly elections.
The petitions were filed by defeated candidates from the respective constituencies, challenging the victory of the sitting MLAs. They allege irregularities in the election process and misrepresentation of facts in the affidavits submitted at the time of filing nominations.
After the preliminary hearing, the High Court sought responses from all MLAs named in the petitions. They include Finance and Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, former minister Jivesh Mishra, MLA Chetan Anand, and RJD Goh MLA Amrendra Prasad.
The court stated that it is crucial to submit the election affidavit correctly, as it is a vital part of the democratic system. "Information about background, property, and other information of a candidate must be provided accurately. Providing false information in an election affidavit is a serious matter, as electors make up their minds on which candidate to vote for based on the information they receive from the affidavit," the court observed.
The petitioners have alleged that several winning candidates failed to disclose complete details related to assets, educational qualifications, and dates of birth in their affidavits. They further claimed that despite these discrepancies, they were allowed to contest without adequate scrutiny by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The defeated candidates have sought legal remedy from the High Court, asserting that the alleged lapses strike at the integrity of the electoral process.
The development has intensified political churn in Bihar, particularly as it follows the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, in which the NDA registered a landslide victory, jointly securing 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Notably, a majority of the MLAs facing notices belong to ruling alliance parties.
Asking all legislators to furnish documentary evidence to establish the legality of their election, the High Court said it will consider their responses in the next hearing.
Also Read