Falling Onion Prices Worry Farmers, Kisan Mahapanchayat Targets Government Policies
Onion prices have fallen 49.5 per cent between 2019 and 2025, as confirmed by the Consumer Price Index, says Kisan Mahapanchayat
Published : October 29, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Jaipur/Alwar: Farmers in Rajasthan have once again approached the state government over the gap between the cost of onion cultivation and the prices they are getting. Ramphal Jat, National President of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, said that the steep fall in onion prices has broken the farmers' backbone.
Ramphal Jat alleged that the government policies have pushed farmers into severe financial distress. According to the Kisan Mahapanchayat, onion prices have dropped by 49.5 per cent from February 2019 to September 2025, a figure confirmed by the Consumer Price Index.
Ramphal said that, despite official claims linking lower prices to higher supply, the real issue is that farmers cannot recoup production costs. According to the government, the production cost of onions is Rs 8 to Rs 10 per kg, but farmers claim it is actually Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg. Despite this, they are being forced to sell onions in the Khairthal Mandi for only Rs 5 per kg.
He said that, though the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) was created to help crops without a declared Minimum Support Price, no concrete action has been taken under this scheme. Even for crops with an MSP, such as maize, urad, groundnut, moong, bajra, soybean, and cotton, government procurement is absent. Farmers face losses of up to Rs 3,000 per quintal.
Farmers Protest
Ramphal said that even after an agreement with the Rajasthan government on October 3, 2025, there has been no practical relief for farmers. Therefore, the Kisan Mahapanchayat will hold a protest at the Shaheed Memorial in Jaipur on November 17, 2025, with district committees staging protests locally. A major Annadata Hunkar Rally is planned for December 30, 2025.
Onion Farmers In Alwar
In Alwar, home to Rajasthan’s largest onion market, farmer Sher Khan said cultivating one bigha of onions costs nearly Rs 50,000, including sowing, ploughing, fertilizers, pesticides, and harvesting. Yet, market prices do not cover these costs. Unseasonal rains damaged the crop. Another farmer, Moolchand, said that due to rain in the mandi, his onions got spoiled, and now he is receiving only Rs 50 per sack, which is almost nothing compared to the cost. Mahadev from Thanagazi, who grew red onions on three bighas at Rs 50,000 per bigha, received only Rs 30,000 per bigha in the market. He blamed losses on rainfall and crop rot.
Impact Of Weather
Despite early red onions arriving in the Alwar market, farmers are not getting viable prices, mainly due to weather-related damage that has reduced quality and marketability, further adding to their economic distress. This has limited their sale to distant markets. This year, onion cultivation was targeted on 16,000 hectares in Alwar, and the horticulture department expected even more sowing than the target. Fluctuating weather severely hurt the crop. Excess rain caused waterlogging, and a lack of sunlight led to smaller onions.
Trader Dhara Bhai said about 7,000 sacks a day reach Alwar and Khairthal markets, and 1,500 in Malakheda. Prices range from Rs 5 to Rs 17 per kg based on quality. He said production has dropped. Farmers previously harvested 100 sacks per bigha; now, only about 30.
Abhay Saini, custodian of the Alwar onion mandi, said farmers are not receiving good prices. He suggested withholding produce for 10 days may help. Currently, non-local buyers are not active. Once good-quality Alwar onions arrive, they can be sent to other states. They are now sold only in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Disappointed by low prices, Rajgarh farmers have dumped onions into rivers rather than sell them.
