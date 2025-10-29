ETV Bharat / state

Falling Onion Prices Worry Farmers, Kisan Mahapanchayat Targets Government Policies

Jaipur/Alwar: Farmers in Rajasthan have once again approached the state government over the gap between the cost of onion cultivation and the prices they are getting. Ramphal Jat, National President of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, said that the steep fall in onion prices has broken the farmers' backbone.

Ramphal Jat alleged that the government policies have pushed farmers into severe financial distress. According to the Kisan Mahapanchayat, onion prices have dropped by 49.5 per cent from February 2019 to September 2025, a figure confirmed by the Consumer Price Index.

Ramphal said that, despite official claims linking lower prices to higher supply, the real issue is that farmers cannot recoup production costs. According to the government, the production cost of onions is Rs 8 to Rs 10 per kg, but farmers claim it is actually Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg. Despite this, they are being forced to sell onions in the Khairthal Mandi for only Rs 5 per kg.

Onion Prices Worry Farmers (ETV Bharat)

He said that, though the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) was created to help crops without a declared Minimum Support Price, no concrete action has been taken under this scheme. Even for crops with an MSP, such as maize, urad, groundnut, moong, bajra, soybean, and cotton, government procurement is absent. Farmers face losses of up to Rs 3,000 per quintal.