ETV Bharat / state

Falling Of Trees, Lightning Strike Not In Human Hands: Sena Minister On Mumbai School Bus Tragedy

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has kicked up a row by saying that falling of trees and lightning strikes are not in human hands, comments made in the wake of the death of a student after a tree collapsed on a school bus in Mumbai.

A day after he made the controversial remarks, the Social Justice Minister on Wednesday sought to control the damage, claiming that he had been misquoted and that the civic body should have ensured proper trimming of trees in advance to prevent such incidents.

Eleven-year-old student Vihan Srivastava died, and four other children, including a four-year-old girl, were injured after a large peepal tree collapsed onto their school bus in Chembur around 3 pm on Tuesday. The bus was ferrying 13 students of Universal High School to their homes.

Asked about the incident, Shirsat on Tuesday said, "How was one to know that the tree was going to fall?" "Falling of a tree or lightning is not in our hands. Maybe there were heavy winds," he had said.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the opposition Congress and NCP (SP). Slamming the minister, Congress leader Nana Patole said that the remarks show "the level of arrogance" within the government.

"The monsoon preparedness was only on paper, there was nothing on the ground," Patole said. NCP (SP) leader Clyde Crasto dubbed Shirsat's remarks as "shameful" and "insensitive".

The death of a child could not be brushed aside as a natural occurrence as proper tree audits and maintenance should have been carried out before the monsoon, he added. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Shirsat, however, maintained that his remarks were misconstrued.