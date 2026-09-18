'Fall Of Arrogance': Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata For Loss Of TMC Symbol, Name
Suvendu Adhikari blamed Mamata Banerjee for TMC's present condition, saying she failed to keep her party united, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hit out at former CM Mamata Banerjee for the loss of Trinamool Congress name and symbol following the Election Commission's interim order, saying it represents the "fall of arrogance." Suvendu said Mamata is solely responsible for disintegration of TMC.
Under the Commission's directive, rival factions of the TMC cannot use the party's name or symbol for the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6. Both fractions submitted three alternative names and symbols each to the Commission. The poll panel has approved a name and symbol each to the two camps.
Suvendu clarified that the BJP has not played any role in TMC disintegration. "Look, I won't comment much on this matter. The Election Commission took the decision in accordance with the rules and after hearing all parties. She (Mamata) failed to keep her party united. The party has split into three or four factions, and the responsibility for that lies with her. The BJP has no direct role in this."
Recalling the night of the the last election, he said, "Let me say one thing: on the last day of polling, I had predicted in Haldia that no matter who else remains, they (TMC) would not last."
Citing a Sanskrit proverb to remind the inevitable downfall that follows arrogance, Suvendu said, “The reason is 'Ati darpe hata Lanka, ati mane cha Kauravah' (Excessive arrogance destroyed Lanka; excessive pride ruined the Kauravas). God shatters the arrogance of those who are boastful. The Almighty exists.”
Suvendu claimed that disrespect towards religion has been the primary reason for the current plight of Mamata's party. "The once-formidable "flower and grass" (Trinamool) camp has met this fate due to the curse of Lord Ram. Calling the Hindu faith a ‘Gonda Dharma’ (a derogatory term), labeling the Maha Kumbh as ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ (Death Kumbh), and organising a rally on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration saying ‘we do not accept the Ram Mandir’—everything has been destroyed by the curse of Lord Purushottam Ramchandra Maharaj,” he added.
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