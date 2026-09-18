ETV Bharat / state

'Fall Of Arrogance': Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata For Loss Of TMC Symbol, Name

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hit out at former CM Mamata Banerjee for the loss of Trinamool Congress name and symbol following the Election Commission's interim order, saying it represents the "fall of arrogance." Suvendu said Mamata is solely responsible for disintegration of TMC.

Under the Commission's directive, rival factions of the TMC cannot use the party's name or symbol for the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6. Both fractions submitted three alternative names and symbols each to the Commission. The poll panel has approved a name and symbol each to the two camps.

Suvendu clarified that the BJP has not played any role in TMC disintegration. "Look, I won't comment much on this matter. The Election Commission took the decision in accordance with the rules and after hearing all parties. She (Mamata) failed to keep her party united. The party has split into three or four factions, and the responsibility for that lies with her. The BJP has no direct role in this."