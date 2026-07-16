Farmers In Limbo As 19,000 Hectares Of Maize Crop Under Pest Attack In Himachal Pradesh
The impact will also lead to scarcity of poultry feed in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, say experts
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Shimla: The maize crop for this season in Himachal Pradesh has fallen prey to Fall Armyworm pest attack. So far, more than 19,000 hectares of maize crop have been affected by this destructive pest and agricultural experts believe that if it is not controlled effectively in time, the maize production would be severely affected, and it will be difficult to achieve the production targets set by the Agriculture Department.
Thousands of small and marginal farmers in the hilly regions depend on the maize produce and the damage is set to translate into a decline in their income, shortage of fodder for livestock and additional pressure on the rural economy. Its impact will also be felt beyond Himachal's borders as there will be a scarcity of poultry feed in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. Thus, a low supply will have a bearing on the poultry industry as well.
The pest attack continues to intensify in the hill state. Sources said that it has already affected 19,028 hectares of maize crops in 10 districts. According to the Agriculture Department, 7.48% of the total 2,54,104 hectares of maize sown in the state have been affected. The worst hit districts are Una and Kangra where 11% of the crop in 30,451 hectares and 9.23% in 46,393 hectares have been hit respectively. In Mandi district also, 7.12% of the crop grown in 44,050 hectares has been affected while the impact has been 9% in both Solan and Sirmour where it was grown in 22,000 and 1,417 hectares respectively.
The Agriculture Department claims to have initiated steps to deal with the problem. It has intensified awareness campaigns to educate farmers on modern and organic techniques for pest control in the affected areas while ensuring timely availability of essential pesticides. An advisory has been issued urging the farmers to adopt scientific methods to protect their crops. The Department has organized various awareness camps where farmers are being advised to adopt mechanical, chemical and biological measures under Integrated Pest Management (IPM).
Detailed information has also been provided about the use of pheromone traps, neem-based insecticides, Trichoderma and natural enemies (predators). For those practicing natural farming, the use of organic solutions such as Agni Astra, Brahmastra and Dashparni Ark has been recommended.
The Fall Armyworm primarily damages maize crops but also attacks more than 80 other crops including rice, sorghum, millet, cabbage, and sugarcane. Agricultural expert Ramakrishna Chauhan said, “The cycle begins with the female moth laying 200–250 eggs at a time on the underside of the leaves. These eggs hatch in three to five days and become caterpillars. This stage causes the most damage as they destroy the crop by eating new shoots and corn cobs. After some time, the skin of these caterpillars hardens and goes into the soil to become a pupa in about two to three weeks. In this case, a moth emerges from the pupa and the egg-laying cycle begins again."
"The adult moth can fly great distances with strong winds. It also spreads through infected plants, planting material and fields. Its numbers increase rapidly in warm and humid weather," he said while adding that the pests can be identified by the appearance of holes and torn stripes on corn leaves.
Meanwhile, Leena Sharma, a master trainer of natural farming, said in a social media post, “The farmers practicing natural farming are facing the biggest problem. This pest is mostly attacking hybrid seeds. It spreads very little in indigenous seeds.”
“Farmers are being educated on how to control the disease through camps. They are also being advised on the use of insecticides. The Department has also begun supplying the necessary insecticides to the affected areas,” said C Palrasu, Secretary with the Agriculture Department.
The department has set a target of 6.9 lakh metric tonnes of maize production for the Kharif season. But there have been many hindrances in achieving these targets. On one hand, less-than-normal rainfall in June delayed sowing and on the other the pest attack is threatening the yields.
The target for sowing maize in this Kharif season was 2,63,000 hectares but the farmers were unable to complete the sowing on time and only 2,54,104 hectares were sown.
Ramakrishna Chauhan further said, "This time, due to less than normal rainfall in June, the Fall Armyworm insect has got a favourable temperature. This caterpillar survives best in temperatures between 35 to 38 degrees Celsius. It cannot survive in low temperatures and water. As soon as there is good rainfall in the coming days, it will die due to waterlogging in the leaves inside the maize plant. At the same time, the falling temperatures in the next few months will also make it difficult for it to survive. This pest can never eat the hard leaves of maize. Therefore, it attacks the new shoots more."
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