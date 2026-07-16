ETV Bharat / state

Farmers In Limbo As 19,000 Hectares Of Maize Crop Under Pest Attack In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The maize crop for this season in Himachal Pradesh has fallen prey to Fall Armyworm pest attack. So far, more than 19,000 hectares of maize crop have been affected by this destructive pest and agricultural experts believe that if it is not controlled effectively in time, the maize production would be severely affected, and it will be difficult to achieve the production targets set by the Agriculture Department.

Thousands of small and marginal farmers in the hilly regions depend on the maize produce and the damage is set to translate into a decline in their income, shortage of fodder for livestock and additional pressure on the rural economy. Its impact will also be felt beyond Himachal's borders as there will be a scarcity of poultry feed in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. Thus, a low supply will have a bearing on the poultry industry as well.

The maize production is likely to be severely affected this season. (ETV Bharat)

The pest attack continues to intensify in the hill state. Sources said that it has already affected 19,028 hectares of maize crops in 10 districts. According to the Agriculture Department, 7.48% of the total 2,54,104 hectares of maize sown in the state have been affected. The worst hit districts are Una and Kangra where 11% of the crop in 30,451 hectares and 9.23% in 46,393 hectares have been hit respectively. In Mandi district also, 7.12% of the crop grown in 44,050 hectares has been affected while the impact has been 9% in both Solan and Sirmour where it was grown in 22,000 and 1,417 hectares respectively.

The Agriculture Department claims to have initiated steps to deal with the problem. It has intensified awareness campaigns to educate farmers on modern and organic techniques for pest control in the affected areas while ensuring timely availability of essential pesticides. An advisory has been issued urging the farmers to adopt scientific methods to protect their crops. The Department has organized various awareness camps where farmers are being advised to adopt mechanical, chemical and biological measures under Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

Detailed information has also been provided about the use of pheromone traps, neem-based insecticides, Trichoderma and natural enemies (predators). For those practicing natural farming, the use of organic solutions such as Agni Astra, Brahmastra and Dashparni Ark has been recommended.