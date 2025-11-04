ETV Bharat / state

Falendi Village In Nuh District Has Become A Cancer Hotspot

Nuh: Falendi village is in one of the most backward districts of Haryana. It has suddenly come into the spotlight on October 30, 2025. On that night, Nuh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akhil Pilani was listening to the Falendi villagers' problems. During this program, the villagers informed him that their village, which has a population of 8,000, had become a cancer hotspot.

The villagers told the DC that over 20 people had died of cancer in their village within a year. They attributed this occurrence to water and soil pollution. The DC looked shocked as he listened to the villagers, and the next day, he ordered an investigation.

He ordered the Public Health Department to collect the water and soil samples from the village and submit a report. He also ordered the Health Department to seek assistance if needed. A team from the Health Department went to the village and have begun collecting water samples.

Pilani said, "As reported by the villagers, 20 people in the village have been diagnosed with cancer. Members from the health department have gone and collected the water samples. These will be sent to the laboratory for testing and analysis. Necessary steps will be taken based on receiving the results."

The villagers are scared and panic-stricken. Almost every neighbourhood in Falendi village has a household where a member has died from cancer in the past few months. Many are undergoing treatment and are on medication after being diagnosed with cancer. Villagers estimate that there may be a large number of people who are suffering from cancer but are unaware of their deaths due to the absence of adequate tests.

Idrish, a villager, said, "Many people are still battling this disease. Some are undergoing treatment in other cities like Gurugram, Delhi, and Jaipur. Among these people, most earn their living by working as daily wage labourers. In such a situation, many cancer patients are slowly moving closer to death even though they are getting some form of treatment. The elders of the village say that such a disease never existed before, and the situation seems to have deteriorated in the last three to four years. Cancer seems to have spread rapidly in this village. More than 25 people have succumbed to cancer in this village."

A former Sarpanch Hasan Mohammad attributes this precedence to water contamination. He says, "We are getting poor quality drinking water. Worse still, it is contaminated. We strongly feel, the water we get from the hand pumps and taps could be the main reason for this occurrence. Falendi village is adjacent to the Gurgaon canal and the Ujina drain. The sewage water seems to have contaminated the drinking water from the canal, which has seeped into the groundwater. We feel this contaminated water could be the biggest cause of disease."

Villagers from Sakras and Untka of the districts are also terrorised by the cancer scare. The District Councillor and BJP leader Taufiq said, "We have demanded that the DC ask the government to immediately collect samples of the water and soil from our village, tested to ascertain the real cause."

Idrish added, "In the last year, nearly 25 people have died due to cancer. Many of these were young boys, and now there seems to be nobody to take care of the elders in those families. The government needs to pay attention to those families. I would like to point out that news of a high number of cancer deaths and outbreaks of illnesses have been reported in villages like Sakras and Untaka."