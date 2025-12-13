ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad's Majestic Falaknuma Palace Set To Host Soccer Legend Lionel Messi

Hyderabad: The 'City of Nizams' is once again in the spotlight and at the heart of it stands the majestic Falaknuma Palace.

Argentne footballer Lionel Messi, who is on a visit to India, will stay at the iconic palace during his trip to the city. Adding to the excitement, Messi is scheduled to take part in a special programme titled ‘Meet and Greet with Messi’ at Falaknuma Palace on Saturday evening.

Perched atop a hill overlooking the city, Falaknuma Palace is one of Hyderabad’s most splendid landmarks. The palace was built in 1893 by Vikar-ul-Umra, the Prime Minister of the then Nizam. Just two years later, in 1895, it was bought by the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, who chose it as his residence.

Later, the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, used Falaknuma Palace primarily as a royal guest house to host distinguished visitors from India and abroad.

Over the decades, Falaknuma has witnessed several historic moments and hosted some of the most prominent personalities. After the princely era, the palace was leased to the Taj Group, which carefully restored it and transformed it into a luxury heritage hotel under the name Taj Falaknuma Palace which is regarded as one of the finest palace hotels in the world, known for its royal architecture, priceless interiors, and unmatched hospitality.