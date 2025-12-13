Hyderabad's Majestic Falaknuma Palace Set To Host Soccer Legend Lionel Messi
Messi will attend a special programme called 'Meet and Greet with Messi' at the palace on Saturday evening.
Hyderabad: The 'City of Nizams' is once again in the spotlight and at the heart of it stands the majestic Falaknuma Palace.
Argentne footballer Lionel Messi, who is on a visit to India, will stay at the iconic palace during his trip to the city. Adding to the excitement, Messi is scheduled to take part in a special programme titled ‘Meet and Greet with Messi’ at Falaknuma Palace on Saturday evening.
Perched atop a hill overlooking the city, Falaknuma Palace is one of Hyderabad’s most splendid landmarks. The palace was built in 1893 by Vikar-ul-Umra, the Prime Minister of the then Nizam. Just two years later, in 1895, it was bought by the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, who chose it as his residence.
Later, the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, used Falaknuma Palace primarily as a royal guest house to host distinguished visitors from India and abroad.
Over the decades, Falaknuma has witnessed several historic moments and hosted some of the most prominent personalities. After the princely era, the palace was leased to the Taj Group, which carefully restored it and transformed it into a luxury heritage hotel under the name Taj Falaknuma Palace which is regarded as one of the finest palace hotels in the world, known for its royal architecture, priceless interiors, and unmatched hospitality.
The palace has welcomed numerous eminent guests post-Independence India as well. The first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, visited Falaknuma Palace in 1951, marking one of its earliest high-profile visits after Independence. In more recent times, the palace has been a preferred venue for grand celebrations and international events.
On November 18, 2014, Bollywood actor Salman Khan hosted his sister’s wedding at Taj Falaknuma Palace with great grandeur, attracting nationwide attention.
Later, on November 28, 2017, the Central government hosted a prestigious banquet at the palace during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. The dinner was held at the palace’s famous 101-seater dining table and was attended by several global dignitaries, including Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the then and current US President Donald Trump.
Now, with Messi choosing Falaknuma Palace as his place of stay, the palace once again adds a historic chapter to its legacy. From Nizams and presidents to global icons and football legends, Falaknuma truly remains a symbol of Hyderabad’s royal pride and timeless magnificence.
