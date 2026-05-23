Fake PSI Arrested In Ahmedabad For Duping Women Through Matrimonial Sites Using AI-Generated Documents
According to police, the accused is originally from Ahmedabad but was currently living with his mother in a rented house in Udaipur.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:36 AM IST
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a man identified as Himanshu alias Rocky Yogeshbhai Panchal, accused of posing as a police officer and cybercrime official to allegedly cheat women through matrimonial and social media platforms.
According to police, the accused is originally from Ahmedabad but was currently living with his mother in a rented house in Udaipur. Investigators found that he had previously worked at an online mobile shop and an e-commerce platform.
Crime Branch officials said Himanshu was active on several matrimonial websites and social networking platforms, where he introduced himself as a PSI, cybercrime officer, or other government official.
After building trust and friendship with women, he allegedly fabricated emergency situations such as income tax raids, urgent mobile phone requirements, or other financial crises to extract money from them.
During the investigation, police discovered that the accused allegedly took amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from different women. Officials estimate that nearly 20 to 21 women may have been cheated using the same method.
Police recovered a fake PSI identity card from the accused. Investigators were shocked to find that the ID card mentioned a retirement year of 3026.
According to police, the accused used AI technology to create forged government documents, including fake cybercrime department letters and fabricated income tax raid papers to make his claims appear genuine.
Police said the accused would often call women to meet him under the pretext of purchasing a phone or handling an emergency and would then collect money from them.
The fraud reportedly came to light after some women filed complaints with police. Crime Branch officials revealed that cases had already been registered against Himanshu at Navrangpura and Naroda police stations. He was also arrested in 2019 for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman.
Investigators further stated that a rape case has also been registered against him in Mumbai. ACP Bharat Patel of the Crime Branch said the accused was cleverly targeting women through social and matrimonial platforms while using AI-generated fake documents to present himself as a police officer.
“The accused used AI technology to create fake government documents and impersonate a police officer to deceive women,” Patel said.
Police said the accused has now been arrested and handed over to Naroda and Navrangpura police for further investigation.
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