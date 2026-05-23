ETV Bharat / state

Fake PSI Arrested In Ahmedabad For Duping Women Through Matrimonial Sites Using AI-Generated Documents

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a man identified as Himanshu alias Rocky Yogeshbhai Panchal, accused of posing as a police officer and cybercrime official to allegedly cheat women through matrimonial and social media platforms.

According to police, the accused is originally from Ahmedabad but was currently living with his mother in a rented house in Udaipur. Investigators found that he had previously worked at an online mobile shop and an e-commerce platform.

Crime Branch officials said Himanshu was active on several matrimonial websites and social networking platforms, where he introduced himself as a PSI, cybercrime officer, or other government official.

After building trust and friendship with women, he allegedly fabricated emergency situations such as income tax raids, urgent mobile phone requirements, or other financial crises to extract money from them.

During the investigation, police discovered that the accused allegedly took amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from different women. Officials estimate that nearly 20 to 21 women may have been cheated using the same method.

Police recovered a fake PSI identity card from the accused. Investigators were shocked to find that the ID card mentioned a retirement year of 3026.