ETV Bharat / state

Fake 'PM Wi-Fi Scheme' Call Centre Racket Exposed in Kolkata; 6 Held

Kolkata: Kolkata police on Thursday busted a Fake 'PM Wi-Fi Scheme' call centre racket, which was allegedly operating under the guise of a call centre—using the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deceive people.

The operation was run from an office located in the Hastings area. The police team conducted a raid on an office situated in a multi-story building in Hastings and arrested six people, including five women. Several documents, electronic devices, and other materials were also seized by police.

Police sources revealed that the callers would pose as government officials. They would offer victims the chance to sign up for the "PM Wi-Fi Yojana," claiming that participants would receive free, lifelong internet access.

According to the Kolkata police, the office is located at 12 Government Place (East) in Hastings—an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Hare Street Police Station. The perpetrators had rented space in the building to set up a call centre, from where they used to make calls to various locations across the state, the rest of the country, and even abroad.

They also promised free technical support for any issues that might arise. Many people, believing it to be a legitimate government scheme, fell into the trap and suffered financial losses.

The Kolkata Police received information about the activity through a confidential source and began an investigation, which eventually led them to the office in Hastings. On Thursday, officers from Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) raided the premises—located on the ground floor of the building—and recovered several mobile phones, personal documents and data belonging to customers, as well as a specific script used for the calls. Five female telecallers and a manager, Krishnendu Saha, were arrested at the scene.

Lalbazar officials suspect that a more prominent figure may be orchestrating the racket, and that an organised criminal network could be operating behind the scheme. The police have now launched an intensive investigation to determine who else is involved in fraudulent activities within the city and to identify the mastermind. Regarding the incident, Kunal Agarwal, additional commissioner of police (Detective Department) of the Kolkata Police, said, "We are interrogating those arrested to uncover the identities of others involved in this case."