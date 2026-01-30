Fake Objections Filed To Delete Voter Names In Bhopal, Probe Ordered
Officials said that the names will be removed only after full verification and field checks.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Bhopal: Serious irregularities have surfaced during the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where fake objections are allegedly being filed to remove voters’ names from the electoral rolls.
Following the incident, a detailed investigation has been launched. In the South-West Assembly constituency, seven objections were filed under the name of a person identified as Leeladhar, seeking the deletion of multiple voter names. However, when authorities called the complainant for verification, he denied filing any objections and termed the complaints as fake. Following this, the Collector ordered a thorough probe into the matter.
The case came to light in the Kotra Sultanabad area, where objections were filed to remove the names of Bushra, Nazim Qureshi, Javed Khan, Shanu Khan, Sajra, Huma Khan, and Shabana Bano. The objections cited voter absence as the reason. Leeladhar stated that his name and mobile number were misused and expressed shock upon learning about the complaints.
District officials said that across seven Assembly constituencies, a total of 9,037 objections have been filed through Form 7 under the SIR process. While the number is relatively small compared to the total electorate, several cases have been found to involve incorrect or fake complainant details, prompting further scrutiny.
So far, 16,87,033 voter count sheets have been digitised in the district. The names of 4,38,317 voters have been removed from the list, and 116,925 voters have been placed in the no-mapping category, whose complaints are being heard by 90 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers at 85 help desks.
Technical discrepancies have also been detected in some Form 7 submissions. In one case, Form 7 lists a different name for the objector, while the mobile number belongs to another person. In the South-West Assembly constituency, Vikas Singh filed an objection to have the names of Shabana B. and Dhamman B. deleted, but the mobile number listed on the form belonged to a BJP leader, who denied filing any objection.
District Election Officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh stated that all objections received under Form 7 will be removed from the voter list only after reviewing them. “Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting field checks, and if a voter is not found, notices are being issued to allow them to present their case. There is no need for any voter to panic. No one's name will be removed from the voter list without verification, and necessary action will be taken only after the investigation is complete,” he added.
Read More