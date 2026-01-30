ETV Bharat / state

Fake Objections Filed To Delete Voter Names In Bhopal, Probe Ordered

Bhopal: Serious irregularities have surfaced during the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where fake objections are allegedly being filed to remove voters’ names from the electoral rolls.

Following the incident, a detailed investigation has been launched. In the South-West Assembly constituency, seven objections were filed under the name of a person identified as Leeladhar, seeking the deletion of multiple voter names. However, when authorities called the complainant for verification, he denied filing any objections and termed the complaints as fake. Following this, the Collector ordered a thorough probe into the matter.

The case came to light in the Kotra Sultanabad area, where objections were filed to remove the names of Bushra, Nazim Qureshi, Javed Khan, Shanu Khan, Sajra, Huma Khan, and Shabana Bano. The objections cited voter absence as the reason. Leeladhar stated that his name and mobile number were misused and expressed shock upon learning about the complaints.

District officials said that across seven Assembly constituencies, a total of 9,037 objections have been filed through Form 7 under the SIR process. While the number is relatively small compared to the total electorate, several cases have been found to involve incorrect or fake complainant details, prompting further scrutiny.