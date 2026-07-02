ETV Bharat / state

Fake Notes Worth Rs 100 Crore Circulating In Assam's Guwahati, Says Accused

Guwahati: Fake notes worth Rs 100 crore are in circulation in Assam's Guwahati. The shocking revelation was made by Ajay Biswakarma, arrested with fake notes by Guwahati Police on Thursday.

Biswakarma said the fake note racket is being operated from Bongalmora at Lakhimpur district. Guwahati Police seized suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 2.56 lakh and arrested Biswarkarma and Debojit Deori, both residents of Deorigaon under Silapathar police station in Dhemaji district.

The accused were apprehended during an operation conducted at Six Mile under Dispur police station. Acting on a reliable tip-off that suspected FICN traffickers were travelling towards Six Mile in a Maruti Swift Dzire (Registration No AS-01-PC-8433), a police team from Dispur police station intercepted the vehicle near Nagaland House.

During preliminary inquiry, police found the accused to be habitual offenders allegedly involved in the circulation and dealing of Fake Indian Currency Notes. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a black backpack containing eight bundles of suspected Rs 500 denomination counterfeit notes with a total face value of Rs 2,56,000. Police also recovered several other incriminating articles from the bag.