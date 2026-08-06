Fake NIA, ATS Officers Duped Uttarakhand Elderly Of Rs 13 Lakh After Digitally Arresting Him
Cyber fraudsters in Uttarakhand, falsely accusing an elderly man of Red Fort blast links and swindling Rs 13 lakh from him, reports Himanshu Chauhan
Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters posing as officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) allegedly swindled Rs 13 lakh from an elderly resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They subjected him to a “digital arrest,” falsely accusing him of assisting an accused in the November 2025 Red Fort blast.
Jagdish Singh, a resident of Geeta Enclave in Dehradun’s, Mohabbewala, lodged a complaint at Patel Nagar Police Station stating that he received a call on his mobile phone on July 30. The callers allegedly intimidated him with threats of legal action and arrest, coercing him into transferring funds from his account.
“One of the callers identified himself as Senior Investigating Officer Rajendra Tripathi and claimed that a probe was underway regarding a case registered against Singh in Pune, alleging that his name had surfaced in connection with aiding an accused in the Red Fort bombing,” police said, citing the complaint.
“Singh was told that he had received a commission of Rs 2 lakh for assisting an individual named Tahir. Subsequently, the victim was kept on a video call and made to speak with others posing as NIA and ATS officers, including one Sandeep Rao,” they said.
The fraudsters allegedly intimidated the victim by showing him a fake Supreme Court arrest warrant and an asset seizure order, while promising that the matter would be resolved quickly if he cooperated. “They then instructed him to consolidate funds from all his bank accounts and liquidate his fixed deposits (FDs),” police added.
Acting out of fear, the victim followed their instructions and gathered approximately Rs 15 lakh. He then transferred Rs 13 lakh of this amount to various bank accounts. After the transfer, the fraudsters demanded more money; however, when the victim informed his acquaintances, he realized he had fallen victim to a cyber fraud.
Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) said a case has been registered against unknown accused persons based on the victim's complaint. “We have initiated an investigation into the matter and take necessary action once the probe is complete,” he added.
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