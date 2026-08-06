ETV Bharat / state

Fake NIA, ATS Officers Duped Uttarakhand Elderly Of Rs 13 Lakh After Digitally Arresting Him

Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters posing as officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) allegedly swindled Rs 13 lakh from an elderly resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They subjected him to a “digital arrest,” falsely accusing him of assisting an accused in the November 2025 Red Fort blast.

Jagdish Singh, a resident of Geeta Enclave in Dehradun’s, Mohabbewala, lodged a complaint at Patel Nagar Police Station stating that he received a call on his mobile phone on July 30. The callers allegedly intimidated him with threats of legal action and arrest, coercing him into transferring funds from his account.

“One of the callers identified himself as Senior Investigating Officer Rajendra Tripathi and claimed that a probe was underway regarding a case registered against Singh in Pune, alleging that his name had surfaced in connection with aiding an accused in the Red Fort bombing,” police said, citing the complaint.

“Singh was told that he had received a commission of Rs 2 lakh for assisting an individual named Tahir. Subsequently, the victim was kept on a video call and made to speak with others posing as NIA and ATS officers, including one Sandeep Rao,” they said.