Fake NEET Scorecard Racket: West Bengal Gang Under Probe After Tamil Nadu Student Arrest
The accused, who completed her schooling in 2025, appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical courses.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 11:09 PM IST
Dindigul: Tamil Nadu police have launched an investigation to trace a West Bengal-based gang allegedly involved in creating and distributing fake NEET scorecards across the state, following the arrest of a 19-year-old student and her parents.
The accused, who completed her schooling in 2025, appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical courses. She reportedly scored 228 marks, which was insufficient to secure a government medical college seat.
Police said her parents, Sokkanathan (55) and Murugeshwari (50), allegedly decided to falsify her mark sheet to boost her score. The family then obtained a forged NEET scorecard showing 456 marks and applied for counselling at Dindigul Government Medical College using the fake document.
However, when Karunya’s name did not appear in the official merit list, college authorities grew suspicious and sent her certificates to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Chennai for verification. The DME later confirmed that the scorecard was forged, following which the college lodged a complaint with the Dindigul district police.
Based on the complaint, police arrested Karunya, her father Sokkanathan, and her mother Murugeshwari. The Dindigul District Crime Branch (DCB) is currently interrogating the trio.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Karunya and her mother had contacted an illegal gang operating out of West Bengal and paid ₹25,000 to obtain the fake NEET scorecard.
According to officials, the forged certificate was produced with high technical precision, closely resembling genuine documents, and initially managed to deceive college authorities.
All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a Dindigul court. Meanwhile, police have intensified efforts to identify and apprehend members of the West Bengal-based forgery network.
Authorities suspect that the gang could be involved in similar scams across multiple states, prompting coordination between state and central agencies. The incident has reignited public concern over NEET-related malpractices and the integrity of medical admissions, with renewed calls for ensuring merit-based selection in medical education.