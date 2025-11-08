ETV Bharat / state

Fake NEET Scorecard Racket: West Bengal Gang Under Probe After Tamil Nadu Student Arrest

Dindigul: Tamil Nadu police have launched an investigation to trace a West Bengal-based gang allegedly involved in creating and distributing fake NEET scorecards across the state, following the arrest of a 19-year-old student and her parents.

The accused, who completed her schooling in 2025, appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical courses. She reportedly scored 228 marks, which was insufficient to secure a government medical college seat.

Police said her parents, Sokkanathan (55) and Murugeshwari (50), allegedly decided to falsify her mark sheet to boost her score. The family then obtained a forged NEET scorecard showing 456 marks and applied for counselling at Dindigul Government Medical College using the fake document.

However, when Karunya’s name did not appear in the official merit list, college authorities grew suspicious and sent her certificates to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Chennai for verification. The DME later confirmed that the scorecard was forged, following which the college lodged a complaint with the Dindigul district police.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Karunya, her father Sokkanathan, and her mother Murugeshwari. The Dindigul District Crime Branch (DCB) is currently interrogating the trio.