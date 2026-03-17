Fake NCERT Books Worth Rs 11 Crore Seized In Rudrapur Sent For Forensic Examination
Over 11 lakh suspected fake NCERT books recovered in Rudrapur are undergoing forensic testing. Investigation continues to identify printing sources and those responsible for distribution.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Rudrapur: In a major development in the counterfeit NCERT books case, the recovered books have now been sent for forensic examination to confirm their authenticity. The move comes days after authorities seized over 11 lakh books worth nearly Rs 11 crore from a warehouse in Kiratpur in Rudrapur, the district headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand.
Officials said samples of the seized books have been collected by a team from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and sent to forensic laboratories for detailed analysis. Some samples will also be examined at the NCERT headquarters in Delhi.
The forensic testing is expected to determine the exact nature of the printing, the quality of materials used, and whether the books match official NCERT standards. Earlier, during a preliminary inspection, NCERT officials stated that the books appeared to be counterfeit at first glance.
The massive seizure was carried out on March 15, 2026, after police received a tip-off about a large stock of books stored in a warehouse in the Kiratpur area. The warehouse was locked, and officials had to break open the locks to enter and begin the investigation. During the raid, authorities recovered around 11.30 lakh books along with a truck loaded with additional copies.
Officials estimate that books inside the warehouse are worth Rs 9-10 crore, while those found in the truck are valued at around Rs one crore. The scale of the recovery has raised serious concerns about the presence of a well-organised network involved in printing and distributing fake educational material.
Officials point out that original textbooks are printed only at certified printing presses under strict quality guidelines. However, the seized books showed signs of poor printing quality, including inferior paper and ink, suggesting local production for illegal profit.
Deepak Kaushik, NCERT official, part of the inspection team, said that genuine NCERT books are printed only in ISO-certified printing presses and follow strict quality standards. "The paper, ink, and overall printing quality of the seized books appeared substandard and suggested they were produced locally for illegal profit," said Kaushik.
Meanwhile, the police administration has intensified its investigation. The warehouse owner is being questioned, and efforts are underway to identify those who rented the premises and were involved in the supply chain. Police officials confirmed that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs. Surveillance was carried out before the raids to ensure that the stock was not moved from the location.
Manoj Raturi, Inspector-in-Charge of Rudrapur Kotwali, said that the police began surveillance after receiving the tip-off and acted quickly to prevent the books from being distributed.
"We were informed that a large stock of books was kept in the warehouse and preparations were being made to transport them. We immediately alerted senior officials and carried out the operation," Raturi said. Authorities are now focusing on tracing the source of printing and identifying the network responsible for distributing the counterfeit books.
Officials from the Education Department and administration have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved. They also said that no negligence will be tolerated when it comes to the future of students.
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NCERT Books Worth Crores Seized From Warehouse In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur