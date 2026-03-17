ETV Bharat / state

Fake NCERT Books Worth Rs 11 Crore Seized In Rudrapur Sent For Forensic Examination

Rudrapur: In a major development in the counterfeit NCERT books case, the recovered books have now been sent for forensic examination to confirm their authenticity. The move comes days after authorities seized over 11 lakh books worth nearly Rs 11 crore from a warehouse in Kiratpur in Rudrapur, the district headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand.

Officials said samples of the seized books have been collected by a team from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and sent to forensic laboratories for detailed analysis. Some samples will also be examined at the NCERT headquarters in Delhi.

The forensic testing is expected to determine the exact nature of the printing, the quality of materials used, and whether the books match official NCERT standards. Earlier, during a preliminary inspection, NCERT officials stated that the books appeared to be counterfeit at first glance.

The massive seizure was carried out on March 15, 2026, after police received a tip-off about a large stock of books stored in a warehouse in the Kiratpur area. The warehouse was locked, and officials had to break open the locks to enter and begin the investigation. During the raid, authorities recovered around 11.30 lakh books along with a truck loaded with additional copies.

Officials estimate that books inside the warehouse are worth Rs 9-10 crore, while those found in the truck are valued at around Rs one crore. The scale of the recovery has raised serious concerns about the presence of a well-organised network involved in printing and distributing fake educational material.

Officials point out that original textbooks are printed only at certified printing presses under strict quality guidelines. However, the seized books showed signs of poor printing quality, including inferior paper and ink, suggesting local production for illegal profit.