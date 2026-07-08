ETV Bharat / state

'Fake, Misleading, Baseless': Rajasthan Police Say Viral Video Linked To Sri Ganganagar Gangrape Case Actually From UP

Rajasthan Police cops with the accused arrested in Sri Ganganagar gangrape case ( ETV Bharat )

Sri Ganganagar: Amid outrage over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sri Gangangar last month, police have clarified that viral videos, reels and pictures being linked to the sexual assault were fake, misleading and baseless. In a post on its official X handle, the District Police Sri Ganganagar said that several videos, photos, and reels going viral on social media related to the case of the rape of a minor girl “are completely fake, misleading, and baseless”. “They have no connection with the case registered in Sri Ganganagar. The victim is safe, secure, and with her family,” the post read.