'Fake, Misleading, Baseless': Rajasthan Police Say Viral Video Linked To Sri Ganganagar Gangrape Case Actually From UP
Police said that the victim was safe, secure, and with her family while terming the viral video being linked to the victim as fake.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Amid outrage over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sri Gangangar last month, police have clarified that viral videos, reels and pictures being linked to the sexual assault were fake, misleading and baseless.
In a post on its official X handle, the District Police Sri Ganganagar said that several videos, photos, and reels going viral on social media related to the case of the rape of a minor girl “are completely fake, misleading, and baseless”.
श्रीगंगानगर पुलिस द्वारा अपील:-— Ganganagar Police (@sgnrpolice) July 8, 2026
सोशल मीडिया पर नाबालिग बालिका दुष्कर्म प्रकरण से संबंधित वायरल हो रहे कई वीडियो, फोटो व रील्स पूरी तरह फर्जी, भ्रामक व तथ्यहीन हैं। इनका श्रीगंगानगर में दर्ज प्रकरण से कोई संबंध नहीं है।
✅ पीड़िता सकुशल, सुरक्षित है और अपने परिवार के साथ है। pic.twitter.com/YEzkO7C5Zk
“They have no connection with the case registered in Sri Ganganagar. The victim is safe, secure, and with her family,” the post read.
Earlier, the Rajasthan Police, on its official X handle, had said that the pictures and videos of a minor crying on a hospital bed and projected to be related to the Sri Gangangar case were actually from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.
“What you believe to be true is a rumor...,” the Rajasthan Police wrote in a post.
जिसे आप सच मान रहे हैं वह अफवाह है...#SriGanganagar #RajasthanPolice #FactCheck #FakeNewsAlert #SayNoToRumours #HardoiPolice #SocialMediaResponsibility #UPPolice#UttarPradeshPolice pic.twitter.com/W6cALfNU8t— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) July 4, 2026
The alleged sexual assault in Sri Ganganagar is said to have taken place at multiple hotels between June 18 and June 21 and police have registered a case based on the victim's statement and arrested eight accused in the case.
According to the police, the minor came into contact with an e-rickshaw driver who took her to a hotel near the Housing Board intersection.
The alleged sexual assault came to light after the girl's mother filed a missing person report at the Sadar police station. Using mobile location data and technical analysis, the police recovered the girl and uncovered the entire case.
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