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Fake Milk Factory Busted In Gujarat, Chemicals and 3,000+Litres Seized

The police detained a man named Ravi Kalabhai Karmata, who was allegedly involved in producing the adulterated milk. Further investigation is underway.

Fake Milk Factory Busted In Gujarat, Chemicals and 3,000+Litres Seized
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:58 AM IST

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Updated : March 18, 2026 at 4:05 AM IST

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Gir Somnath: A fake milk manufacturing unit has been busted in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district. The Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a raid near Premnagar Nes area, close to Gundaran village in Talala taluka. During the operation, officials found that fake milk was being manufactured and supplied to different locations.

The police detained a man named Ravi Kalabhai Karmata, who was allegedly involved in producing the adulterated milk. Further investigation is underway.

During the raid, the SOG team seized substances used in making fake milk, including palm oil, maltodextrin (starch powder), and urea. Authorities also recovered around 3,120 kilograms of ready fake milk, milk-making powder, Amul milk powder, and gas cylinders.

In total, approximately Rs 4.45 lakh material was confiscated. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to sell nearly 3,000 litres of fake milk in the morning and another 3,000 litres in the evening across different areas.

Police are now probing the source of the raw materials and identifying the distribution network. District Superintendent of Police Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said, “Such illegal activities will not be tolerated. Anyone found playing with public health will face strict action.”

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused and assured that a crackdown on similar illegal operations will continue in the coming days.

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Last Updated : March 18, 2026 at 4:05 AM IST

TAGGED:

SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP
FAKE MILK DAIRY
GUJARAT NEWS

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