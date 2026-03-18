ETV Bharat / state

Fake Milk Factory Busted In Gujarat, Chemicals and 3,000+Litres Seized

Gir Somnath: A fake milk manufacturing unit has been busted in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district. The Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a raid near Premnagar Nes area, close to Gundaran village in Talala taluka. During the operation, officials found that fake milk was being manufactured and supplied to different locations.

The police detained a man named Ravi Kalabhai Karmata, who was allegedly involved in producing the adulterated milk. Further investigation is underway.

During the raid, the SOG team seized substances used in making fake milk, including palm oil, maltodextrin (starch powder), and urea. Authorities also recovered around 3,120 kilograms of ready fake milk, milk-making powder, Amul milk powder, and gas cylinders.