ETV Bharat / state

Fake Medicines Worth Over Rs 5 Crore Seized From Factory In Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Lucknow: A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and the Ghaziabad Crime Branch has busted an alleged fake medicine manufacturing unit in Dehradun, seizing spurious medicines estimated to be worth Rs 5 to 7 crore, officials said.

The raid was conducted at a factory located in the Devi Pur area on New Highway Road in Dehradun, where fake medicines bearing the names of several leading pharmaceutical companies were allegedly being manufactured.

According to officials, the unit was producing spurious medicines using the names of companies including Cipla, Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Elder, Micro Labs, Mankind Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, Sun Pharma, Aristo Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Lifesciences. The medicines were allegedly intended to be sold in the market as genuine products.