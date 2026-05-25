Fake Medicines From Illegal Roorkee Factory Supplied Across Agra, Probe Reveals
Officials seized fake medicines worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore during raids at shops and warehouses across Agra's Fuwara medicine market.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Agra: Medicines manufactured at an illegal factory in Uttarakhand's Roorkee were allegedly being sold in Agra and nearby districts in Uttar Pradesh. Investigations by the Drug Department revealed that original medicines were first purchased in small quantities and photographs of the packaging were sent to a middleman in Aligarh. Based on these details, counterfeit medicines were prepared at the illegal factory in Roorkee. Officials suspect the racket had been running for several years.
The revelations surfaced during raids conducted by Drug Department teams in Agra between May 21 and 23. Following the investigation, three First Information Report (FIR)s have been registered at Kotwali police station.
Teams from the Drug Department headquarters in Lucknow conducted raids in Agra and action was taken against more than 18 medicine agencies and shops. During searches at shops and warehouses, officials seized a large quantity of fake medicines, illegally stored drugs, medicines meant for government hospitals, ESI hospitals, military hospitals and sample medicines. The seized stock is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore.
Agra Assistant Drug Commissioner Atul Upadhyay and Lucknow Assistant Drug Commissioner Brijesh Yadav said the investigation revealed that, in addition to sample medicines and drugs meant for government and military hospitals, medicines manufactured at the illegal Roorkee factory were also being transported by bus to Agra and nearby districts. Teams of 29 Drug Inspectors carried out raids in Agra’s Fuwara medicine market.
Godown Sealed, FIR Registered
Several pharmaceutical companies had complained to the Drug Department headquarters in Lucknow that demand for their original brands had declined, even though counterfeit versions of the same medicines were being sold in the market. Following these complaints, the department launched a major crackdown.
Among the complaints was one by Zydus Healthcare Limited regarding fake versions of its brand 'Oxalgin-DP Tablet'. Acting on the complaint, Agra Drug Inspector Navneet Kumar and Etawah Drug Inspector Nilesh Sharma, along with company representatives, raided Shri Medical Agency at Kamtoola in Fuwara market on May 6.
During the raid, the firm's partner, Surendra Kumar Gupta and his son, Anshul Gupta, were present at the premises. Investigation revealed negative stock records. During verification, officials found 13,160 strips of medicines at the firm without purchase bills. Ledger statements contained invoices for only four batches linked to two firms from Maharashtra.
Drug Inspector Navneet Kumar said Surendra Gupta disclosed during questioning that they also operated a godown in the basement of Golden Palace. During the warehouse inspection, two additional medicines were recovered, and samples from four batches were collected. The godown was sealed because it lacked a valid license.
An FIR has been registered in this case against Surendra Gupta of Agra, Mayank Gupta of Aligarh, Annu Arora of Roorkee and Sanyam Arora of Muzaffarnagar.
Payments Made Through Hawala
Agra Assistant Drug Commissioner Atul Upadhyay said Anshul Gupta revealed during questioning that around 7,000 strips of a particular medicine had been procured over the past year. The original Oxalgin-DP tablets were purchased, and duplicate versions were manufactured by Mayank Gupta. Payments were allegedly made partly in cash and partly through hawala channels.
Officials said Surendra Gupta and Mayank Gupta were questioned face-to-face, during which it was confirmed that counterfeit medicines were being manufactured at an illegal factory in Uttarakhand. Surendra Gupta allegedly sent photographs of packaging details, including batch numbers, expiry dates and manufacturing dates, after which Mayank prepared the fake medicines and sent them to Agra by bus. Payments were reportedly made either at Mayank Gupta's residence or at locations along the Hathras-Aligarh route.
An FIR in the case has been registered against Surendra Gupta of Amita Vihar in Karmyogi Kamla Nagar, Agra; Mayank Gupta of Niranjan Puri, Ramghat in Aligarh; Annu Arora of Narayan Vihar on Railway Road in Roorkee, Haridwar; Sanyam Arora of Ansari Road in Aryapuri, Muzaffarnagar; Narayan Das Hansrajani of Amita Vihar, Dayalbagh in Kamla Nagar; and Puneet Katara of Renuka Bagh in Kamla Nagar, in the Roorkee illegal factory case.
Two more FIRs registered
Lucknow Assistant Drug Commissioner Brijesh Yadav said two more FIRs have also been registered at Kotwali police station in connection with the illegal storage of medicines.
In one case, the accused is Narayan Das Hansrajani, owner of Jyoti Drug House, a resident of Amita Vihar, Dayalbagh. In the second case, Narayan Das Hansrajani and his employee Puneet Katara, a resident of Renuka Bagh, have been named.
Both cases were registered following raids conducted on May 22. Officials alleged illegal storage of sample medicines and drugs meant for government and military hospitals, accusing the accused of endangering public lives.
Also Read: