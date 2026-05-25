ETV Bharat / state

Fake Medicines From Illegal Roorkee Factory Supplied Across Agra, Probe Reveals

Agra: Medicines manufactured at an illegal factory in Uttarakhand's Roorkee were allegedly being sold in Agra and nearby districts in Uttar Pradesh. Investigations by the Drug Department revealed that original medicines were first purchased in small quantities and photographs of the packaging were sent to a middleman in Aligarh. Based on these details, counterfeit medicines were prepared at the illegal factory in Roorkee. Officials suspect the racket had been running for several years.

The revelations surfaced during raids conducted by Drug Department teams in Agra between May 21 and 23. Following the investigation, three First Information Report (FIR)s have been registered at Kotwali police station.

Teams from the Drug Department headquarters in Lucknow conducted raids in Agra and action was taken against more than 18 medicine agencies and shops. During searches at shops and warehouses, officials seized a large quantity of fake medicines, illegally stored drugs, medicines meant for government hospitals, ESI hospitals, military hospitals and sample medicines. The seized stock is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

Agra Assistant Drug Commissioner Atul Upadhyay and Lucknow Assistant Drug Commissioner Brijesh Yadav said the investigation revealed that, in addition to sample medicines and drugs meant for government and military hospitals, medicines manufactured at the illegal Roorkee factory were also being transported by bus to Agra and nearby districts. Teams of 29 Drug Inspectors carried out raids in Agra’s Fuwara medicine market.

Officials said counterfeit medicines manufactured at an illegal factory in Roorkee were being supplied to Agra and nearby districts. (ETV Bharat)

Godown Sealed, FIR Registered

Several pharmaceutical companies had complained to the Drug Department headquarters in Lucknow that demand for their original brands had declined, even though counterfeit versions of the same medicines were being sold in the market. Following these complaints, the department launched a major crackdown.

Among the complaints was one by Zydus Healthcare Limited regarding fake versions of its brand 'Oxalgin-DP Tablet'. Acting on the complaint, Agra Drug Inspector Navneet Kumar and Etawah Drug Inspector Nilesh Sharma, along with company representatives, raided Shri Medical Agency at Kamtoola in Fuwara market on May 6.

During the raid, the firm's partner, Surendra Kumar Gupta and his son, Anshul Gupta, were present at the premises. Investigation revealed negative stock records. During verification, officials found 13,160 strips of medicines at the firm without purchase bills. Ledger statements contained invoices for only four batches linked to two firms from Maharashtra.