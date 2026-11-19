ETV Bharat / state

‘Medicines Made With Powder And Husk’: Fake Manufacturing Unit Busted In Himachal After UP Raids

Lucknow/Solan: A probe into counterfeit medicines seized across Uttar Pradesh has led authorities to an illegal pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, where drugs were allegedly being prepared “using powders and husks,” officials said on Thursday.

A joint team from the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and the Special Task Force (STF) of Meerut raided the Solan site and found the unit was producing high-demand, high-value branded medications “illegally.”

Three accused, identified as Haseen and Waseem of Chilkana in Saharanpur, and Monu, alias Munna, of Himachal Pradesh, were also arrested during the operation. The action comes after authorities seized spurious drugs during recent raids in Varanasi, Moradabad and Lucknow.

A drug seized at fake drug manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

"During the investigation, a stock of 17 types of counterfeit medicines, found in Varanasi’s Rohaniya police station area, was traced back to an illegally run facility at Rajpura, Khera Bypass, in the Nalagarh area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district," officials told ETV Bharat.

Roshan Jacob, commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh FSDA, termed the trade in counterfeit medicines a "grave matter" that directly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens and patients. "Compromising the quality, authenticity and efficacy of drugs, particularly antibiotics and neurological medications, poses a serious threat to patient health," she added.

During the raid, officials found counterfeit versions of widely used drugs, including Pan-D capsules for gastrointestinal issues, neurological medications Pressiz-300 and Neuro-300, and antibiotics C-AZ and A-Cipex-625.

"Investigators also found materials and stocks linked to Zerodol SP, Montina L, Rebisec LS, Clavem 625, Shelcal 500 and Taxim O 200," the commissioner added.