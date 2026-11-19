‘Medicines Made With Powder And Husk’: Fake Manufacturing Unit Busted In Himachal After UP Raids
A joint FSDA and STF team busted an illegal factory in Himachal’s Solan manufacturing fake medicines using powders and husks, reports Satish Kumar Singh
Published : November 19, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Lucknow/Solan: A probe into counterfeit medicines seized across Uttar Pradesh has led authorities to an illegal pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, where drugs were allegedly being prepared “using powders and husks,” officials said on Thursday.
A joint team from the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and the Special Task Force (STF) of Meerut raided the Solan site and found the unit was producing high-demand, high-value branded medications “illegally.”
Three accused, identified as Haseen and Waseem of Chilkana in Saharanpur, and Monu, alias Munna, of Himachal Pradesh, were also arrested during the operation. The action comes after authorities seized spurious drugs during recent raids in Varanasi, Moradabad and Lucknow.
"During the investigation, a stock of 17 types of counterfeit medicines, found in Varanasi’s Rohaniya police station area, was traced back to an illegally run facility at Rajpura, Khera Bypass, in the Nalagarh area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district," officials told ETV Bharat.
Roshan Jacob, commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh FSDA, termed the trade in counterfeit medicines a "grave matter" that directly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens and patients. "Compromising the quality, authenticity and efficacy of drugs, particularly antibiotics and neurological medications, poses a serious threat to patient health," she added.
During the raid, officials found counterfeit versions of widely used drugs, including Pan-D capsules for gastrointestinal issues, neurological medications Pressiz-300 and Neuro-300, and antibiotics C-AZ and A-Cipex-625.
"Investigators also found materials and stocks linked to Zerodol SP, Montina L, Rebisec LS, Clavem 625, Shelcal 500 and Taxim O 200," the commissioner added.
Apart from the medicines and the raw material, the joint team seized production and packaging machinery, including blister-packing machines, capsule-filling machines and weighing scales, along with printed foils and stereo-printing equipment used for labelling.
"The equipment confirmed the facility was not merely a storage site, but a complete operation capable of manufacturing, packaging and preparing finished, branded pharmaceutical packs," officials said.
"We are now working to identify the pharmaceutical traders, cities and states that received supplies from the unit."
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of STF Meerut Brajesh Kumar Singh said that the counterfeit medicines being manufactured were completely fake.
"The medicines which are meant for ailments ranging from typhoid, throat and lung infections to acidity, nerve pain and epilepsy were not adulterated, but rather completely counterfeit. These medicines were being prepared by mixing various types of powders and husks," he said.
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