ETV Bharat / state

'Where's Your Cap? Why Are You Not Saluting Me': Fake IPS Held After Reprimanding Real Cops

Lucknow: A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Lucknow Police for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and threatening the members of the force at a tea stall, officials said on Tuesday.

Lucknow resident Mithilesh Shukla was arrested by the Mahanagar police for allegedly impersonating a public servant and obstructing government work, police said. According to the police, on the night of June 13, they received a call about a row at a tea shop near Gol Market crossing over payment. When a police team reached the spot, Shukla was allegedly seen arguing with the shopkeeper.

When asked about his antecedents, Shukla allegedly claimed that he was an "IPS officer from Noida" and rebuked the officers for not saluting him and not wearing their caps, the police said.