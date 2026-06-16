'Where's Your Cap? Why Are You Not Saluting Me': Fake IPS Held After Reprimanding Real Cops
The police said that Lucknow resident Mithilesh Shukla was arrested by the Mahanagar police for allegedly impersonating a public servant and obstructing government work
By PTI
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Lucknow: A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Lucknow Police for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and threatening the members of the force at a tea stall, officials said on Tuesday.
Lucknow resident Mithilesh Shukla was arrested by the Mahanagar police for allegedly impersonating a public servant and obstructing government work, police said. According to the police, on the night of June 13, they received a call about a row at a tea shop near Gol Market crossing over payment. When a police team reached the spot, Shukla was allegedly seen arguing with the shopkeeper.
When asked about his antecedents, Shukla allegedly claimed that he was an "IPS officer from Noida" and rebuked the officers for not saluting him and not wearing their caps, the police said.
The accused allegedly left the spot when asked to show his identity card, saying that he would bring it later. A video of the incident later went viral on social media. On June 15, the police received another complaint about the same person creating a ruckus at the tea stall, following which he was brought to the police station for questioning.
During interrogation, Shukla allegedly admitted that he worked as an account executive at a company in Sector 18, Noida, and was not an IPS officer, officials said. He was booked at Mahanagar Police Station and arrested, the police said.
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