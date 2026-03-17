ETV Bharat / state

Fake Investment Racket Busted In Belagavi; Two Maharashtra Cops Among Seven Held

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Belagavi: Seven people, including two constables from Maharashtra, were arrested for their involvement with a racket that was defrauding people with the lure of a four-time investment return in the Gokak city of Karnataka's Belagavi, police said on Tuesday. Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the police at a house near the Hanuman temple in the Srinagar area, which led to the arrest. The accused were luring people with the promise of a four-time return of their investment by printing currency notes, investigation has revealed.