Fake Income Tax Officer Arrested For Extortion Attempt At Surat’s Global Textile Market
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Surat: It wasn’t less than a Bollywood movie thriller when a man posing as an Income Tax officer was arrested by Varachha police at Surat’s Global Textile Market. The fake officer was trying to extort money from traders while the police caught him red-handed.
The accused has been identified as 51-year-old Vijaysingh Rawatsingh Chauhan, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan. Chauhan had arrived in Surat just a day before and allegedly came fully prepared to deceive traders. Wearing branded goggles, a tie, a neatly pressed coat and carrying fake Income Tax files, he entered the market posing as a senior Class-I officer.
According to police, Chauhan threatened a trader at the Global Textile Market, accusing him of irregularities in tax returns and demanding Rs 30 lakh to “settle” the matter. After an argument, the deal was allegedly negotiated down to Rs 4 lakh. Chauhan then asked the trader to bring the money to a hotel near the Global Market.
However, the trader grew suspicious after noticing that the man did not possess a genuine identity card and immediately alerted the Varachha police. A team led by a police inspector kept surveillance at the Bliss Hotel, and when the accused arrived to collect the money, he was arrested on the spot.
During preliminary investigation, police found that Chauhan is a graduate who completed his studies in 1989 and had knowledge of departmental procedures, as he was previously involved in tax-related retail work in Pali. Police are now probing whether he has targeted other traders using a similar modus operandi.
Confirming the arrest, Surat City Police DCP Alok Kumar said a fake Income Tax officer was exposed at the Global Textile Market under the Varachha police station area. The DCP confirmed the events of bargaining between a trader and the conman. “The complainant became suspicious due to the absence of a valid ID card and contacted the police. We have registered an extortion case, arrested the accused, and further legal action is underway,” he said.
DCP Kumar also issued a public advisory, urging people to remain vigilant. “No crime branch, Income Tax officer or any government agency carries out cash settlements. If anyone makes such demands, immediately contact the nearest police station,” he added.
