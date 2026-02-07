ETV Bharat / state

Fake Income Tax Officer Arrested For Extortion Attempt At Surat’s Global Textile Market

Surat: It wasn’t less than a Bollywood movie thriller when a man posing as an Income Tax officer was arrested by Varachha police at Surat’s Global Textile Market. The fake officer was trying to extort money from traders while the police caught him red-handed.

The accused has been identified as 51-year-old Vijaysingh Rawatsingh Chauhan, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan. Chauhan had arrived in Surat just a day before and allegedly came fully prepared to deceive traders. Wearing branded goggles, a tie, a neatly pressed coat and carrying fake Income Tax files, he entered the market posing as a senior Class-I officer.

According to police, Chauhan threatened a trader at the Global Textile Market, accusing him of irregularities in tax returns and demanding Rs 30 lakh to “settle” the matter. After an argument, the deal was allegedly negotiated down to Rs 4 lakh. Chauhan then asked the trader to bring the money to a hotel near the Global Market.