Fake IB Officer Arrested With Air Gun In Uttarakhand's Nainital
A 24-year-old man was arrested in Uttarakhand after posing as an IB officer with a fake ID and an air gun, reports Rakesh Rawat
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Nainital: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested in the Haldwani area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital after allegedly posing as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer during a routine vehicle check at a busy intersection in the district.
The suspect, Mohammad Mohasib Khan, was held at the Tikonia Crossing while driving a Hyundai sedan. Police said that Khan’s vehicle was equipped with red and blue emergency beacons and a placard reading ‘Government of India’, which is illegal under the law.
“When police stopped the vehicle, the suspect claimed to be an IB officer and presented an identity card as well. However, he became agitated and failed to provide basic details about his official rank or posting, etc when questioned by the intercepting team,” said police.
The officers subsequently searched his vehicle and found a fake Intelligence Bureau identification card, forged agency documents, and an air gun designed to look like a conventional pistol. “We immediately confiscated the weapon, the fake credentials and the unauthorised government vehicle attachments. The car has also been seized under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” police said.
During interrogation, Khan admitted to using the air gun and the official iconography solely to assert social authority and intimidate the public, they added.
Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered at the Haldwani Kotwali police station, and authorities are currently investigating Khan’s past activities to determine if he used the forged identity to commit other offences or financial fraud.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Nainital, Manjunath TC, confirmed the fake IB officer’s arrest and said that the accused used a fraudulent identity to intimidate others. “A detailed probe is underway, and strict legal action will follow based on the recovered forged materials,” he added.
Similar Recent Case In Bihar
A similar case came to the fore from Bihar, where a man posing as a fake IAS officer was arrested by the police in Khagaria district on August 8 (Saturday).
The arrest was made following a joint raid at the residence of the accused, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta. The team found two SUVs with “Government of India” signboards parked outside Gupta’s house. During questioning, Gupta claimed to own the vehicles but could not provide a satisfactory explanation for displaying the official boards.
Gupta identified himself as an IAS officer and showed an alleged identity card on his mobile phone. The police seized a printout of the card. Additionally, he claimed to be an undercover agent for National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Preliminary verification by police revealed this claim to be false.
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