ETV Bharat / state

Fake IB Officer Arrested With Air Gun In Uttarakhand's Nainital

Nainital: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested in the Haldwani area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital after allegedly posing as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer during a routine vehicle check at a busy intersection in the district.

The suspect, Mohammad Mohasib Khan, was held at the Tikonia Crossing while driving a Hyundai sedan. Police said that Khan’s vehicle was equipped with red and blue emergency beacons and a placard reading ‘Government of India’, which is illegal under the law.

“When police stopped the vehicle, the suspect claimed to be an IB officer and presented an identity card as well. However, he became agitated and failed to provide basic details about his official rank or posting, etc when questioned by the intercepting team,” said police.

The officers subsequently searched his vehicle and found a fake Intelligence Bureau identification card, forged agency documents, and an air gun designed to look like a conventional pistol. “We immediately confiscated the weapon, the fake credentials and the unauthorised government vehicle attachments. The car has also been seized under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” police said.

During interrogation, Khan admitted to using the air gun and the official iconography solely to assert social authority and intimidate the public, they added.

Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered at the Haldwani Kotwali police station, and authorities are currently investigating Khan’s past activities to determine if he used the forged identity to commit other offences or financial fraud.