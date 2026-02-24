ETV Bharat / state

Fake IAS Officer Arrested In Chhattisgarh For Duping Job Seekers

Posing as a senior bureaucrat, the accused allegedly cheated at least three people by promising government jobs, transfers and scheme benefits.

The accused, along with the fake mementos and credentials. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 24, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST

Bemetara: Police have arrested a man posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and allegedly duping job seekers of over Rs. 2 lakh in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district.

The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been operating in the district for several months. According to police, he falsely claimed to be an IAS officer and promised government jobs, transfers and benefits under various schemes in exchange for money.

Fake Credentials, Real Fraud

Bemetara police said Rohit Kumar had been living in a rented house in the Devkar area for the past year. Despite having studied only up to Class 10, he allegedly projected himself as a senior bureaucrat to gain people’s trust.

Investigations so far reveal that at least three people were cheated of more than Rs. 2 lakh collectively.

“The accused committed multiple frauds by posing as a fake IAS officer. He has been arrested and several items have been recovered from him,” said Aleel Chand, in-charge of the Devkar outpost.

Probe Underway

Acting on instructions from DIG Ramakrishna Sahu, Devkar police arrested the accused after a preliminary inquiry. He is currently being interrogated for information regarding any further potential victims and to know whether any others were involved in the racket.

Police have registered a case and initiated further legal action.

