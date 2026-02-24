ETV Bharat / state

Fake IAS Officer Arrested In Chhattisgarh For Duping Job Seekers

The accused, along with the fake mementos and credentials. ( ETV Bharat )

Bemetara: Police have arrested a man posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and allegedly duping job seekers of over Rs. 2 lakh in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district.

The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been operating in the district for several months. According to police, he falsely claimed to be an IAS officer and promised government jobs, transfers and benefits under various schemes in exchange for money.

Fake Credentials, Real Fraud

Bemetara police said Rohit Kumar had been living in a rented house in the Devkar area for the past year. Despite having studied only up to Class 10, he allegedly projected himself as a senior bureaucrat to gain people’s trust.

Investigations so far reveal that at least three people were cheated of more than Rs. 2 lakh collectively.