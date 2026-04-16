Fake Ghee Manufacturing Racket Busted In Gujarat's Surat, Two Arrested
Over 2,000 kilograms of adulterated ghee was seized from the factory from where two persons were arrested.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Surat: In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat Police raided and shut down a fake ghee manufacturing unit operating in Sachin GIDC area.
Over 2,000 kilograms of adulterated ghee was seized from the factory from where two persons were arrested, said police. The SOG team, acting on inputs, raided the factory located in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat and a warehouse in Talangpur, Choryasi. At least 2,029 kilograms of fake/adulterated ghee was recovered from the factory. Police seized a machine used to make the ghee worth Rs 21 lakh, as well as Rs 36 lakh in cash. Two individuals, Bharat Polra and Amin Wadhwania, were arrested from the factory.
Police investigation revealed that the accused operated a highly sophisticated adulteration network. In just one kilogram of pure ghee, large quantities of vegetable ghee, palm oil, special chemical essences (for fragrance), and synthetic color (to give the yellow color of cow ghee) were mixed so meticulously that it was almost impossible to distinguish between real and the fake by smell or appearance alone. To deceive customers, the accused would measure the chemicals using syringes, said police.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they sold the ghee at prices below market rates to grocery stores in slums, hotels/dhabas on the highway, and in nearby districts.
Surat City SOG DCP, Rajdeep Singh Nakum, said the accused sold the adulterated ghee in South Gujarat. "They would prepare ghee according to buyers' demands, adulterate it, and then sell it. They had been doing this for the last two years. They sold the ghee for wholesale price of Rs 600 to Rs 650, while the retailers sold it for up to Rs 1,000 to customers. The ghee was adulterated with palm oil, vegetable ghee, and vegetable butter, and they sold it as cow ghee," he said.
Police have registered a case against the accused at the Sachin GIDC police station.
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Gujarat Police Bust ‘Fake Ghee’ Racket In Surat; Four Arrested