ETV Bharat / state

Fake Ghee Manufacturing Racket Busted In Gujarat's Surat, Two Arrested

Surat: In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat Police raided and shut down a fake ghee manufacturing unit operating in Sachin GIDC area.

Over 2,000 kilograms of adulterated ghee was seized from the factory from where two persons were arrested, said police. The SOG team, acting on inputs, raided the factory located in the Sachin GIDC area of ​​Surat and a warehouse in Talangpur, Choryasi. At least 2,029 kilograms of fake/adulterated ghee was recovered from the factory. Police seized a machine used to make the ghee worth Rs 21 lakh, as well as Rs 36 lakh in cash. Two individuals, Bharat Polra and Amin Wadhwania, were arrested from the factory.

Police investigation revealed that the accused operated a highly sophisticated adulteration network. In just one kilogram of pure ghee, large quantities of vegetable ghee, palm oil, special chemical essences (for fragrance), and synthetic color (to give the yellow color of cow ghee) were mixed so meticulously that it was almost impossible to distinguish between real and the fake by smell or appearance alone. To deceive customers, the accused would measure the chemicals using syringes, said police.