ETV Bharat / state

Fake FMG Certificate Racket: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Four Doctors

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested four doctors for allegedly acquiring forged Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) screening certificates to secure internships and registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council.

Police said the accused obtained the fake FMGE certificates for Rs 27 lakh to 33 lakh and then registered with the Rajasthan Medical Council after completing their internships. SOG ADG Vishal Bansal stated that after an investigation, Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Deeg, Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Vaira (Bharatpur), Himanshu Sharma, a resident of Halaina (Bharatpur), and Shivam Chaudhary, a resident of Pahari (Deeg), were arrested.

He said the accused colluded with a gang involved in making fake FMGE certificates to obtain the certificates. Himanshu and Saurabh are siblings. Bansal said Bharat Bhushan completed his MBBS from Kyrgyzstan and returned to India in 2022. He failed to clear the FMGE screening exam conducted by the National Institute of Medical Sciences despite multiple attempts. Bhushan then obtained a fake FMGE certificate for Rs 30 lakh through Shubham Gurjar, a resident of Dausa, and applied for an internship. He completed his internship at the Government Medical College in Dausa. Gurjar, has already been arrested in this case and is currently in jail. Similarly, Saurav Sharma completed his MBBS from Russia from 2017 to 2023 and returned to India in 2023. He also attempted several times but failed to clear the FMGE. He contacted Gajendra, a resident of Vaira, who runs a company that helps Indian students obtain MBBS degrees abroad.