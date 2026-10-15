Fake FMG Certificate Racket: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Four Doctors
Police said the accused obtained the fake FMGE certificates for Rs 27 lakh to 33 lakh and then registered with the Rajasthan Medical Council.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested four doctors for allegedly acquiring forged Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) screening certificates to secure internships and registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council.
Police said the accused obtained the fake FMGE certificates for Rs 27 lakh to 33 lakh and then registered with the Rajasthan Medical Council after completing their internships. SOG ADG Vishal Bansal stated that after an investigation, Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Deeg, Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Vaira (Bharatpur), Himanshu Sharma, a resident of Halaina (Bharatpur), and Shivam Chaudhary, a resident of Pahari (Deeg), were arrested.
He said the accused colluded with a gang involved in making fake FMGE certificates to obtain the certificates. Himanshu and Saurabh are siblings.
Bansal said Bharat Bhushan completed his MBBS from Kyrgyzstan and returned to India in 2022. He failed to clear the FMGE screening exam conducted by the National Institute of Medical Sciences despite multiple attempts. Bhushan then obtained a fake FMGE certificate for Rs 30 lakh through Shubham Gurjar, a resident of Dausa, and applied for an internship. He completed his internship at the Government Medical College in Dausa. Gurjar, has already been arrested in this case and is currently in jail.
Similarly, Saurav Sharma completed his MBBS from Russia from 2017 to 2023 and returned to India in 2023. He also attempted several times but failed to clear the FMGE. He contacted Gajendra, a resident of Vaira, who runs a company that helps Indian students obtain MBBS degrees abroad.
Saurav obtained a fake FMGE certificate through Gajendra for Rs 27 lakh. He completed his internship at the Government Medical College in Dholpur and applied for registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council. The SOG is investigating Gajendra's role in the matter, said Bansal.
He said Himanshu completed his MBBS from Russia from 2017 to 2023 and returned to India in 2023. Despite numerous attempts, he failed to pass the FMGE exam. "He also obtained an FMGE certificate through Gajendra Sharma, a resident of Vaira, for Rs 27 lakh and completed his internship at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur using the fake certificate. Based on this, he applied for registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council. Himanshu and Saurav are cousins," Bansal said.
He said Shivam Chaudhary completed his MBBS from Kazakhstan from 2016 to 2021. He attempted several times to pass the FMGE exam conducted by the NBE, but was unsuccessful. He contacted Gajendra, a hostel owner in Kazakhstan who also runs a company that provides MBBS courses to Indian students abroad. He paid Gajendra Rs 30 lakh to obtain a fake FMGE certificate and completed his internship at the Government Medical College in Alwar. He then applied for registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council, Bansal said.
Also Read
CBI raids 91 places across India, recovers fake certificates of FMG exam