Fake Firms Used To Divert Govt Funds In IDFC First Bank Scam, 11 Arrested

Panchkula: An investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau into the IDFC First Bank scam in Haryana has revealed that the main accused allegedly created several shell companies to illegally transfer government funds into private bank accounts. Money from accounts of various government departments was allegedly diverted without authorisation to accounts linked to these fake firms.

Addressing a press conference, Charu Bali, Additional Director General of Police of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a case was registered on February 23, 2026, at the SV&ACB police station in Panchkula against unidentified employees of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. The case was filed under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Bali said the investigation so far has revealed the involvement of 12 bank accounts belonging to eight government departments. Of these, 10 accounts were maintained at IDFC First Bank in Sector 32, Chandigarh, while two accounts were operated at AU Small Finance Bank. Total 16 locations have been investigated and video footage has been collected from several sites.

The investigation team has so far arrested 11 accused, including six bank employees and one government employee. Ten of them are currently in judicial custody, while one is under police remand.

During the raids, investigators recovered important documents related to property purchases. More than 25 electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, have also been seized. The devices are getting examined at cyber forensic laboratories.

Authorities have also seized six vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds of the crime, including three Toyota Fortuners, two Toyota Innovas, and one Mercedes-Benz. Requests have been sent to freeze debit transactions in over 100 bank accounts linked to the case. So far, unauthorised financial transactions have been detected in eight government departments.