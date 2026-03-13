Fake Firms Used To Divert Govt Funds In IDFC First Bank Scam, 11 Arrested
Money from accounts of various government departments was allegedly diverted without authorisation to accounts linked to these fake firms.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:50 AM IST
Panchkula: An investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau into the IDFC First Bank scam in Haryana has revealed that the main accused allegedly created several shell companies to illegally transfer government funds into private bank accounts. Money from accounts of various government departments was allegedly diverted without authorisation to accounts linked to these fake firms.
Addressing a press conference, Charu Bali, Additional Director General of Police of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a case was registered on February 23, 2026, at the SV&ACB police station in Panchkula against unidentified employees of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. The case was filed under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Bali said the investigation so far has revealed the involvement of 12 bank accounts belonging to eight government departments. Of these, 10 accounts were maintained at IDFC First Bank in Sector 32, Chandigarh, while two accounts were operated at AU Small Finance Bank. Total 16 locations have been investigated and video footage has been collected from several sites.
The investigation team has so far arrested 11 accused, including six bank employees and one government employee. Ten of them are currently in judicial custody, while one is under police remand.
During the raids, investigators recovered important documents related to property purchases. More than 25 electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, have also been seized. The devices are getting examined at cyber forensic laboratories.
Authorities have also seized six vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds of the crime, including three Toyota Fortuners, two Toyota Innovas, and one Mercedes-Benz. Requests have been sent to freeze debit transactions in over 100 bank accounts linked to the case. So far, unauthorised financial transactions have been detected in eight government departments.
Officials said financial transactions from the past one year are being closely examined and the investigation is in its final stages. Preliminary findings indicate the involvement of several government officials, employees and private individuals. Once the findings are confirmed, the Vigilance Bureau will initiate further action against those involved.
Investigators have also identified 10 properties suspected to have been purchased using the cash of the alleged scam.
The investigation has revealed that money was transferred by creating fake debit memos in bank records or even without valid debit memos or cheques. Investigators also found that forged bank statements were prepared to facilitate the transfer of funds to multiple bank accounts directly or indirectly linked to the accused or their relatives.
A volume of records has been recovered from banks and concerned departments, which are currently being analysed to trace the complete flow of funds and identify authorised and unauthorised transactions.
Officials said various investigative agencies are also seeking information related to the case, and authorities are cooperating with other government bodies to ensure a thorough probe. ADGP Charu Bali said the investigation is being carried out on scientific and technical grounds, including interrogation of the arrested accused. She added that more revelations are expected in the coming days.
