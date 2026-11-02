Ex-Bengal Minister Indranil Sen's Daughter Summoned In Fake Durga Puja Pass Scam Probe
Indranil Sen's wife was interrogated in connection with the alleged fake Durga Puja pass scam probe last week and now his daughter has been summoned.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Kolkata: In a new turn in the investigation into the alleged fake Durga Puja pass scam, daughter of former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen has been summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case.
She has been asked to appear for questioning at the Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters on Monday over allegations that she had directly benefitted financially from the scam.
An official at Lalbazar said, "During the verification of documents, several suspicious financial transactions were uncovered. We have found that a significant portion of the proceeds from tender fraud and the sale of passes was transferred into his daughter's account. She has been summoned so that we can determine the extent of her involvement in this corrupt scheme, specifically whether she was included in the process or her role was limited merely to the handling of these funds."
The Durga Puja VIP pass scandal has caused a stir within the state’s political and administrative circles. On October 28, the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police arrested singer-turned politician Sen, who served as the state tourism and information and cultural affairs minister.
He underwent hours of intensive questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. He was arrested immediately upon leaving the ED office. The arrest by the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department followed an FIR that had been filed at the Bowbazar police station.
On October 29, Sen was produced before the Bankshall Court. The judge remanded him to 13 days of police custody till November 10. The matter, however, does not end here as the investigation has gradually extended to his family members.
Apart from interrogating Sen, his wife, Madhuchhanda, who owns MassArt, through which the alleged fake Durga Puja passes carrying the UNESCO tag were sold, was questioned at Lalbazar last week. Now, his daughter has been summoned to the Kolkata Police headquarters as part of the ongoing investigation.
According to the police and intelligence sources, an extortion racket was being operated, involving promises to provide VIP and VVIP passes for major Durga Puja celebrations in the city, as well as securing illegal tenders for setting up fairs and stalls. It is alleged that, by leveraging influence to facilitate these illicit tenders, crores of rupees were extorted from various organisations in multiple installments.
It is further alleged that Sen allegedly misappropriated these vast sums of money and a significant portion of the proceeds was transferred directly into the accounts of his family members, with his daughter being among those who directly benefitted.
Madhuchhanda has already been questioned at Lalbazar and the process of cross-referencing Sen’s statements with those of other family members is currently underway.
A Kolkata Police official said, "It is necessary to question Indranil Sen, his wife, and his daughter, and then cross-reference their accounts."