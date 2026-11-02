ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Bengal Minister Indranil Sen's Daughter Summoned In Fake Durga Puja Pass Scam Probe

Kolkata: In a new turn in the investigation into the alleged fake Durga Puja pass scam, daughter of former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen has been summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case.

She has been asked to appear for questioning at the Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters on Monday over allegations that she had directly benefitted financially from the scam.

An official at Lalbazar said, "During the verification of documents, several suspicious financial transactions were uncovered. We have found that a significant portion of the proceeds from tender fraud and the sale of passes was transferred into his daughter's account. She has been summoned so that we can determine the extent of her involvement in this corrupt scheme, specifically whether she was included in the process or her role was limited merely to the handling of these funds."

The Durga Puja VIP pass scandal has caused a stir within the state’s political and administrative circles. On October 28, the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police arrested singer-turned politician Sen, who served as the state tourism and information and cultural affairs minister.

He underwent hours of intensive questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. He was arrested immediately upon leaving the ED office. The arrest by the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department followed an FIR that had been filed at the Bowbazar police station.

On October 29, Sen was produced before the Bankshall Court. The judge remanded him to 13 days of police custody till November 10. The matter, however, does not end here as the investigation has gradually extended to his family members.