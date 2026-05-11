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Man Arrested For Forging BJP Letterheads To Secure Job In Rajasthan's Jaipur

(Left) Pulkit Gupta ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A man was arrested by Rajasthan's Jaipur police for creating fake letterheads of BJP leaders using AI to secure a job at a social media promotion company. The accused, Pulkit Gupta used the fake letterheads to create a duplicate tender worth Rs 30 crore which he circulated on social media. Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said Ashok Nagar police arrested Pulkit for creating fake letterheads of BJP leaders, using artificial documents created using AI tools, and then making a fabricated tender and circulating it on social media. The Rajasthan BJP recently had filed a police complaint alleging circulation of fake Request for Proposal (RFP) documents and forged party letterheads purportedly issued in the party’s name, raising suspicion of an attempted financial fraud. The complaint was lodged at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur by BJP social media co-convenor Ajay Vijayvargiya against unidentified persons. According to the complaint, forged documents carrying the BJP name, party letterheads and names of office-bearers were circulated on social media and other platforms.