Man Arrested For Forging BJP Letterheads To Secure Job In Rajasthan's Jaipur
The accused, Pulkit Gupta used the fake letterheads to create a duplicate tender worth Rs 30 crore which he circulated on social media, said police.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Jaipur: A man was arrested by Rajasthan's Jaipur police for creating fake letterheads of BJP leaders using AI to secure a job at a social media promotion company.
The accused, Pulkit Gupta used the fake letterheads to create a duplicate tender worth Rs 30 crore which he circulated on social media. Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said Ashok Nagar police arrested Pulkit for creating fake letterheads of BJP leaders, using artificial documents created using AI tools, and then making a fabricated tender and circulating it on social media.
The Rajasthan BJP recently had filed a police complaint alleging circulation of fake Request for Proposal (RFP) documents and forged party letterheads purportedly issued in the party’s name, raising suspicion of an attempted financial fraud.
The complaint was lodged at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur by BJP social media co-convenor Ajay Vijayvargiya against unidentified persons. According to the complaint, forged documents carrying the BJP name, party letterheads and names of office-bearers were circulated on social media and other platforms.
One of the documents was a purported RFP titled “NAMODOOT Rajasthan Campaign – Election Outreach & Ground Mobilisation Programme”.The complaint alleged that the fake RFP misused the name of BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya and mentioned details of a purported Rs 30 crore tender, including EMD provisions and organisational details. EMD, or Earnest Money Deposit, is a security amount generally submitted during bidding processes. An RFP is a formal document issued by an organisation inviting companies or agencies to submit bids for a project or service. Such documents usually contain financial terms, eligibility criteria and project details.
The party also alleged that another forged letter dated May 5 was circulated using the name of the Rajasthan BJP state president. The letter allegedly authorised certain individuals and issued coordination-related instructions while carrying the BJP letterhead and Amit Malviya’s name.
Party leaders claimed the fake tender documents also included details of a bank account said to be linked to the BJP for depositing EMD amounts. However, the party denied any connection with the State Bank of India account mentioned in the documents and said it was not an official BJP account. In the complaint, the party alleged that the forged documents were intended to mislead people, damage the organisation’s image and carry out financial fraud in the party’s name.
Investigation into the case revealed that Pulkit used his laptop, internet, and AI tools to create fake documents in the names of BJP leaders to obtain a job at a social media promotion company. Based on the claims, he fabricated a Rs 30 crore publicity tender and made it viral on social media. However, the tender had no connection to the BJP. Police have seized Pulkit's laptop and mobile phone for investigation.
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